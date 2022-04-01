ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario Woman Finds Dead Mouse in Bagged Milk

By Sydney Brasil
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a Christian Island, Ontario resident realized the bag of milk in her fridge was heavier than usual, she knew something was up. In what’s possibly the grossest news to come out of Canada this week, 28-year-old Shaylynn Marsden found a dead mouse at the bottom of a bag of Neilson...

