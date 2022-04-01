ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Closing arguments in case of 4 men accused of plotting to kidnap governor

By Luke Barr
ABC News
 1 day ago

Jurors are hearing closing arguments against four of the six men who allegedly plotted to kidnap and kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.

Federal prosecutors said Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft, Adam Fox and Daniel Harris trained extensively and were serious about carrying out their plot against Whitmer and her family. The four men on trial have pleaded not guilty.

The other two men, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, have pleaded guilty to kidnapping charges.

“You know what was in their minds when they thought nobody was listening, you know what was in their hearts,” U.S. attorney Nils Kessler told jurors in a Michigan court. “They said they wanted to kidnap the governor. They trained to kidnap the governor. They cased her house in the middle of the night. They knocked it out. They planned it. They gathered weapons and bombs ... they were going to be opportunistic and strike when the asset arises. That is the conspiracy that they're charged with. And in America it's a crime.”

Kent County Sheriff, Delaware Department of Justice via AP, FILE - PHOTO: This combination of photos shows top row from left, Brandon Caserta and Barry Croft; and bottom row from left, Adam Dean Fox and Daniel Harris.

The alleged kidnapping would have taken place before the 2020 presidential election, the government said.

MORE: FBI says it foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

The four men could face life in prison if found guilty. Prosecutors allege the men were predisposed to violent tendencies.

“The evidence proves all of them were already willing to commit the crime,” Kessler said.

MORE: Kentucky, Arizona move forward on 15-week abortion bans

Christopher Gibbons, the defense attorney for alleged ring leader, Adam Fox, said he was a “big talker” and Fox never had “any intention” of actually kidnapping Whitmer.

Fox was also influenced by a government informant who took advantage of Fox’s poverty and history of substance abuse, according to Gibbons.

“He talks about things the government doesn't like,” Gibbons said. “He talks about storming the Capitol. He talks about citizens arrest. He talks about a government that doesn't appreciate its citizens that takes advantage of its citizens from his perspective. He talks bad government talk. Talk, it's just talk. There’s no crime here.”

After the alleged plot was thwarted, Whitmer told "Good Morning America" that the plan was larger than her.

"This was a very serious thought-out plot to kill police officers, to bomb our capitol, killing Democrats and Republicans alike, and to kidnap and ultimately put me on trial and kill me as well," Whitmer said. "These are the types of things you hear from groups like ISIS. This is not a militia; it is a domestic terror organization."

Comments / 13

Mikeylikesit
1d ago

What fine upstanding looking gentlemen these four are. Said no one ever. Lock them up and throw away the key!

Reply
5
Mark Allen
19h ago

Congress a d DOJ need to write and pass a domestic terrorists law with substantial penalties.These people aren't normal criminals, they are insurrectionists terrorists that targeted Gov.Whitmer specifically because of her politics. Sentences need fo reflect their hatred for the people and the America democratic republic

Reply
2
