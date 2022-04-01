ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Charge filed against bridge tender after fatal bridge fall

By Scott Sutton
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AsitS_0ewjjjyw00

A formal charge was filed this week in connection with the February death of a 79-year-old West Palm Beach woman who fell from the Royal Park Bridge.

Court documents filed Tuesday by the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office show that Artissua Lafaye Paulk, 43, of Greenacres, is charged with one count of manslaughter.

Paul was arrested March 17 after the victim, Carol Wright, fell 40 feet to her death Feb. 6 when the bridge opened as she crossed it with her bicycle.

"Paulk ... did by her own act, procurement or culpable negligence, kill Carol Wright by lifting the drawbridge," according to the court filing.

Josh Navarro/WPTV
A poster board shows an enlarged photograph of Carol Wright, 79, who fell to her death off the Royal Park Bridge in West Park Beach on Feb. 6, 2022.

Prosecutors believe this action caused Wright to fall to her death "without lawful justification and under circumstances not constituting excusable homicide or murder, contrary to Florida Statute 782.07."

Police claim that surveillance video contradicts Paul's statement that she walked out onto the balcony and visually checked the bridge prior to opening it.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by WPTV showed that Paulk's supervisor, Kathie Harper, who is also her mother-in-law, told her to tell police that she checked the bridge.

WPTV
Carol Wright died after falling from the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Feb. 6, 2022.

The two women sent a series of text messages after the incident.

In one of the messages, the report shows that Harper instructed Paulk to lie to investigators about checking the bridge house balcony for pedestrians.

Harper has not been arrested in the case.

Florida Drawbridges, Inc., the company that employed Paulk and Harper, fired both of them from their jobs on March 22.

Comments / 3

Harry knutsack
1d ago

The state of Florida paying this private company $12mil a year to provide qualified people to do this job 🤫 How much of those taxpayers $ dollars 💸 did they spend for employees? 🤔let's focus on the real problem 🤦‍♂️

Reply
4
brad brown
1d ago

what next ? Train engineers for railroad crossing accidents?? if you're not smart enough to get off an opening bridge ...🤔

Reply(1)
5
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach

22K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Related
Daily Mail

Florida bridgetender, 43, who raised a drawbridge before 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle could reach the other side is charged with manslaughter

A Florida bridgetender has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly raising a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to Florida before a 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle reached the other side. West Palm Beach police arrested Artissua Lafay Paulk 43, at her home on Thursday in connection to the death of Carol...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Accidents
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Greenacres, FL
City
West Park, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Accidents
Greenacres, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
WCVB

Doctor from Massachusetts found dead in water off South Florida

JUPITER, Fla. — The body of a doctor from Massachusetts was found off the coast of South Florida on Thursday after a search for a missing diver. Dr. Robert K. McIntyre, 58, was reported missing at 10:33 a.m., according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen near the Jupiter Inlet, in Palm Beach County, wearing a black wet suit and a silver oxygen tank.
JUPITER, FL
Click10.com

Employee accused of forging signature at car dealership cleared

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Forgery charges against an employee at a Miami Shores car dealership have officially been dropped. Sofia Pinedo, a finance manager at Tropical Chevrolet, was arrested in February. She was accused of forging signatures on documents for the purchase of a car worth more than $50,000.
MIAMI SHORES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Accident
Black Enterprise

Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell

An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
AOL Corp

Florida teacher beaten and hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student, police say

A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," officials said Monday. The unidentified instructor was found by first responders “sitting on the ground against the wall" and "appearing to be in a faint state" at Pines Lakes Elementary School, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to a heavily redacted Pembroke Pines Police Department incident report.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘There’s fentanyl in everything’: 4 new hospitalizations linked to fentanyl just days after Spring Breakers overdosed

Rescuers are deeply troubled by what one is calling a cluster of fentanyl cases popping up in the Fort Lauderdale area after 10 people at two homes were hospitalized because of the potentially lethal drug fentanyl in a matter of 3 days. Fentanyl is deadly. Even a few granules the size of salt from a shaker could kill you. Four men were hospitalized Sunday after a medical emergency involving ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy