ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

WATCH: Construction worker drops a bag of poop from crane; Gets fired from site

By Corrine Hackathorn
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40AT3n_0ewji7c400

According to techsmart , a construction worker in Dublin was removed from the site after filming himself dropping a bag of his poop off a crane.

WATCH: Lad throws poop off crane

The man was working on the construction site through a subcontractor in Dublin.

After getting notified about the incident the project manager removed the man from the building site and said he will never be able to work on any of the company’s sites again, reported techsmart.

The video of the man holding up the blue and red plastic bag quickly went viral on social media.

In the video, the man holds the bag up and jokes about “the joys of being a crane driver”, then later drops the tied bag onto a rooftop underneath the crane and zooms into the messy aftermath.

A company spokesperson said, “As soon as we became aware of this incident they were removed from the site and will not work on any other of our sites in the future. We also carried out a safety check and remedial hygiene works to the adjacent building.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

Why you should always close the bedroom door before you go to bed

Your nightly routine should include brushing your teeth, washing your face, and getting into comfy PJs, but new information shows that most people skip a very important step before climbing into bed. Nearly 60% of people sleep with their bedroom door open, according to a recent survey conducted by the...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Worker#Construction Site#Construction Manager#Poop#Techsmart
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Disgusted by How Dirty Their Carpets Were Before Using This On-Sale Carpet Cleaner

It's officially spring, which means we've finally entered into spring cleaning season. Whether you spend this time purging clothes you no longer wear or scrubbing out the grout in the bathroom, it's sure to be a productive time. And if this is finally the year you're going to tackle all the stains peppered across your rugs, you're going to want to invest in a powerful carpet cleaner.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Taste Of Home

Why Bathroom Mats Shouldn’t Go in Your Washer

As an appliance technician with more than 30 years of experience, I’ve seen too many front-load washing machines ruined because customers used them to wash bathroom mats. I’ve seen a new front-loader broken beyond repair when a customer tried washing two bathroom mats at the same time. Bottom...
HOME & GARDEN
BGR.com

$20 cable organizer hides all the ugly power cords on your desk and counter

There’s nothing worse than having to stare at messy, disorganized cables and power cords. Especially when they’re all over your desk, kitchen counter, or elsewhere. Okay fine, there are millions of things that are much, much worse. That doesn’t make the messy desk at your job or in your home office any less aggravating though. Bottom line: You need a cable organizer for your desk.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

This Off-Road Camping Trailer Has a Neat Trick for Rooftop Storage

Australians camp in the rough-and-tumble Outback, which is why the country produces some of the most badass off-road camping trailers on the market — built to follow robust overlanders like the Toyota Land Cruiser. Two Aussie brands, Signature and Toytuf, collaborated on the 2022 Deluxe II camping trailer (first spotted by New Atlas), which offers a revolutionary rooftop setup.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Can They Replace Plastic Parts With… Paper?

A Swedish company called PaperShell wants to replace plastic parts with parts made from paper, and has announced a partnership with electric scooter maker Cake. The material would have numerous environmental advantages while meeting most automotive industry standards. Baby sea turtles around the world are in favor of it. In...
ENVIRONMENT
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups

2022 has brought with it some exciting new tiny home designs! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention! From an AI-enabled prefab tiny home to a tiny home built from three shipping containers – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy