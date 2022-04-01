ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

Terrebonne Parish men busted for crabbing during illegal hours

By Scott Lewis
brproud.com
 1 day ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — A pair of Terrebonne Parish men were cited after Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) officials caught them tending crab traps during illegal hours on March 21....

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
KHOU

Police bust illegal gas station at North Texas home

DALLAS — As gas prices continue to rise, so are gas thefts across North Texas, according to the Dallas Police Department. Dallas police said they recently raided a property in Oak Cliff for stolen gas. “We found a house that was being used as a gas station,” said Richard...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chauvin, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Montegut, LA
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
WALB 10

Fla. men arrested in Crisp Co. drug bust

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two Florida men were arrested in connection to a traffic stop turned drug bust, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Joseph Costa, 31, and Robert Munoz, 27, were stopped in a Kia Sportage for speeding on I-75. “During...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crabs#Ldwf Public Information
Louisiana Illuminator

Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’

State lawmakers grew frustrated Tuesday with a high-ranking member of Louisiana State Police when he avoided answers to their questions about the 2019 in-custody death of Ronald Greene.  “There’s something going on at State Police that’s rotten,” Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, chair of a special House committee that is looking into allegations of a coverup. […] The post Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’ appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

7 arrested, over 200 roosters, hens, $20K seized during cockfighting bust in Cleveland, deputies say

CLEVELAND, Texas – Several arrests were made during a cockfighting bust in Cleveland after a months-long investigation, according to Constable Ted Heap’s Office. Precinct 5 deputies assisted the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office where more than 200 roosters and hens were taken to the Houston Humane Society for medical evaluation and care. Deputies said some of the roosters are valued at $10,000 each.
CLEVELAND, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Minden, LA Man Busted for Meth, Pot, and More During Traffic Stop

Police officers who were conducting a routine traffic stop in Minden, Louisiana over the weekend allegedly stumbled into a veritable cornucopia of drugs that were in the possession of a man whose luck kept getting worse and worse. Don't get me wrong, if you are driving around with everything 40-year-old Michael Bradley is accused of having in his vehicle - you should absolutely go to jail based on the fact that you are definitely a danger to society.
MINDEN, LA
WLKY.com

LMPD takes illegally-possessed assault rifles from teens during arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are four fewer illegally-possessed guns on Louisville streets after an arrest last week involving juveniles. According to Louisville Metro police, three teens and an adult, Andreiss Charlton, 20, were arrested during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. They were taken into custody around 10 p.m....
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy