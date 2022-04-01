Terrebonne Parish men busted for crabbing during illegal hours

Police officers who were conducting a routine traffic stop in Minden, Louisiana over the weekend allegedly stumbled into a veritable cornucopia of drugs that were in the possession of a man whose luck kept getting worse and worse. Don't get me wrong, if you are driving around with everything 40-year-old Michael Bradley is accused of having in his vehicle - you should absolutely go to jail based on the fact that you are definitely a danger to society.

MINDEN, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO