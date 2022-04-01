ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Mercy teams up with Convoy of Hope to ship medical supplies for Ukraine

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy is teaming up with local organizations to ship more than $100,000 in medical supplies to Ukraine. Springfield’s Convoy of Hope loaded up to 13 pallets of supplies...

