Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared Her Easter Menu & It’s Full Of Easy-to-Make Italian Classics

Easter will be here before you know it, and if you haven’t already, it’s time to start planning a menu. Will you serve classic ham or turkey dinner, complete with delicious sides and deviled eggs? Or, will go a less traditional route and try something new? If you want to serve an Italian dinner, then you have to check out Giada de Laurentiis’ new Easter menu — it’s packed full of easy-to-make dishes from Italy. It all looks so amazing!

In an Instagram video posted March 31, the award-winning chef posted a video filled with mouth-watering photos of her menu, captioning it: “@giadadelaurentiis’ Easter menu for 2022 is here!” It includes everything from unique rolls and savory appetizers to delicious meat and a colorful cake.

You can read the recipes for de Laurentiis’ Easter menu on Giadzy. There are seven food recipes and one perfect drink to go with it. Highlights of the menu include a crunchy crostini topped with whipped peas and prosciutto, and skewers with sun-dried tomatoes, lettuce, and cheese for appetizers. Side dishes are pasta primavera filled with flavorful vegetables and topped with cheese; asparagus topped with a surprising melon-and-tomato salad; and Easter bread stuffed with cheese and salami.

The main entree is a lamb with a sweet and savory filling. Save room for dessert, which is an Easter cake filled with Campari liqueur and topped with meringue and sprinkles. Yum! Her cocktail recipe, made with vodka and lemon sorbet among other ingredients, is sure to be a hit as well.

The Easter menu recipes include:

Whipped Pea Crostini with Prosciutto

Sun-Dried Tomato Skewers

Pasta Primavera

Asparagus with Melon Salad

Casatiello Rolls

Italian Springtime Lamb

Umbrian Easter Cake

Italian Sorbetto Cocktail

If you want to kick your Easter dinner up a notch, add one (or all!) of de Laurentiis’ recipes to the lineup. Your guests are sure to love it! Read more about Giada’s 2022 Italian Easter Menu here.

