Georgia State professor calls police on late students who wouldn’t leave

By Joyce Lupiani, Jamie Kennedy
 1 day ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A professor at Perimeter College at Georgia State University is no longer in the classroom because she reportedly called the police because two students arrived late to class.

College student Bria Blake posted about the incident on TikTok and the post has been liked more than 134,000 times as of Friday afternoon.

“They’re both extremely traumatized to say the least. This is not something we’re going to let them sweep under the rug,” Blake said.

In the video, Blake says two of her classmates, known as Taylor and Kamryn, were only two minutes late for class.

However, the professor, whom Blake identified as Carissa Gray, asked them to leave. One of the students allegedly said they “paid to be here” and refused to leave. The professor then left the classroom and returned with two armed GSU police officers, according to Blake.

“Especially as a Black woman for her to do that is extremely heinous because she herself should understand what it means to call police on black youth in America.”

Georgia State University confirmed the incident to CBS46 and said the professor is no longer teaching in-person classes at this time. The two students have also been invited to meet with the school provost and police chief today.

Blake says the three of them met with the Dean of students on Thursday and was unsatisfied with what transpired.

She feels it isn’t enough Gray isn’t teaching in-person there anymore.

“She shouldn’t be teaching period. I don’t care if it’s online or in-person,”

She should lock the door when the class starts. When I was in college that happened fairly often. I was locked out a lot more than once. Behavior changes will happen if you want to pass the class.

