Dodgers acquire eight-time All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel from White Sox for one-time All-Star OF AJ Pollock

Former Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) has been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Already headed into the new season with a loaded lineup featuring All-Stars and MVPs like Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger and newcomer Freddie Freeman among others, as well as a starting rotation spearheaded by two-time All-Star Walker Buehler and three-time NL Cy Young award winner Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles was the prohibitive World Series favorite before Friday's deal. Now, here's how their bullpen is projected to look with the addition of Kimbrel.

Kimbrel spent the first five seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves from 2010 to 2014, leading the league in saves in four consecutive years including a career-high 50 in 2013. Kimbrel won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2011 and finished inside the top-10 in NL Cy Young voting four times and inside the top-10 in NL MVP voting once -- both rare feats for a reliever -- during his days with Atlanta, but was traded to the San Diego Padres in April 2015.

After one season in San Diego, the flame-throwing righty was traded to the Boston Red Sox and stayed in Beantown for the next three campaigns -- making his fifth, sixth and seventh All-Star teams and winning the 2018 World Series. Kimbrel then signed with the Chicago Cubs in 2019 but had uncharacteristically poor seasons that year and in 2020, highlighted by control issues.

The Huntsville, Alabama native was traded from the Cubs to the White Sox in July 2021 and ended up bouncing back last season with his eighth All-Star nod. Kimbrel is first among active pitchers with 372 career saves, just ahead of longtime Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen (350), who joined the Braves in the offseason.

A former first-round draft pick, Pollock spent the first seven seasons of his career from 2012 to 2018 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, before signing with Los Angeles in January 2019. His best season came in 2015 when he finished with career-highs in runs scored (111), hits (192), doubles (39), RBIs (76), stolen bases (39), batting average (.315) and on-base percentage (.367), while earning his only Gold Glove and All-Star nod.