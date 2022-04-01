ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tour Beastie Boy Ad-Rock's Old $1 Million Manhattan Home

By Alicia Selin
Loudwire
Loudwire
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Take a tour of Beastie Boy Ad-Rock's former $1 million...

loudwire.com

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
Loudwire
Loudwire

12K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Lee
Person
Pamela Anderson
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 15, Cracks Up While Strolling With Mom Katie Holmes In NYC — Photo

Katie Holmes and her look-alike daughter Suri Cruise were all smiles on a walk in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. Suri Cruise, 15, took another stroll with mom Katie Holmes, 43, in New York City on Sunday, March 20. The mother-daughter duo were seen walking side-by-side in the SoHo neighborhood with big smiles on their faces. Suri, whose dad is Tom Cruise, looked particularly happy to be out and about with her famous mother. The teenager was visibly laughing as she pulled down her orange face mask to enjoy a sip of her coffee. Katie could similarly be seen grinning underneath her black face mask.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Ad Rock#Beastie Boy Ad Rock
People

Jonathan Scott Held Zooey Deschanel's Oscars Gown Train for 3 Hours: 'You've Held My Heart' for 3 Years

Jonathan Scott is paying tribute to his girlfriend of nearly 3 years, Zooey Deschanel. The Property Brothers star, 43, posted two photos from the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Instagram Tuesday. In one picture, he 's posing with Deschanel, 42, on the red carpet, while in the second, he is carrying the voluminous train of her pink gown over his arm as they enjoy the event.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s massive new $50M Bel-Air family home

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are wasting no time solidifying their future plans together. After months of searching for their perfect home for their blended family, it seems they finally found it. The two lovebirds are in contract to shell out out more than $50 million for a massive Bel-Air, Los Angeles, abode spanning nearly 20,000 square feet, according to TMZ. And it looks like, despite the hefty price to be paid, they’re still snagging a deal for the gigantic property, which will offer plenty of room for their children to play. The property first went up for sale in February for...
CELEBRITIES
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

Phil Collins' Daughter Lily's 'Weird' Way of Finding Out He Was Famous

Phil Collins is a well-known musician who has sold millions of records worldwide. However, his daughter Lily Collins was unaware of this until she saw someone wearing a shirt with her father's face. The "Emily in Paris" actress was apparently unaware when her father carried her around Disneyland on his...
MUSIC
Kerrang

“You were a true rock’n’roll hero and will always remain in my heart”: Paul McCartney pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Sir Paul McCartney has shared a lovely, heartfelt tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away. The Beatles legend complimented Taylor on his "great" drumming as well as his "big and shiny" personality, calling him a "rock'n'roll hero" who will "always remain in my heart". Paul also reflected on performing drums on Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold song Sunday Rain, which features Taylor on vocals: "It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," he wrote.
MUSIC
PopCrush

Bruce Willis’ Former Turks and Caicos Estate for Sale at $37.5 Million (PHOTOS)

Bruce Willis' former Turks and Caicos estate has been listed for sale at $37.5 million. The massive estate is where the actor got married and renewed his vows. Willis purchased the estate, which is located on Parrot Cay in Turks and Caicos, in 2000 and wrapped up building the compound in 2004, according to the New York Post. The home is where countless memories were made and has too many amenities to possibly list, including four pools and over 1,000 feet of its very own beach.
REAL ESTATE
Loudwire

Dave Grohl on Meeting Taylor Hawkins: It Was ‘Love at First Sight’

Dave Grohl wrote about his bond with the late Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins in his memoir, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music. Hawkins became a member of Alanis Morissette's band in 1995, and it was while playing with Morissette he was noticed by Grohl. In need of a drummer, Grohl contacted Hawkins for some suggestions, assuming Hawkins wouldn't part ways with Morissette.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Loudwire

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy