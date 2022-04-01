ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City vs. Burnley prediction, odds, line: Expert reveals English Premier League picks for April 2

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a matchup of teams on opposite ends of the table when Burnley hosts Manchester City in an English Premier League match on Saturday at Turf Moor. Burnley (3-12-12) is hoping it doesn't see its six-year run in the top flight end in a couple of months. It sits 19th in...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Premier League: Man City, Man Utd & Chelsea highest spenders on agent fees

Premier League clubs paid out more than £272.6m to football agents during 2021-22, with league leaders Manchester City the biggest spenders. City, who signed Jack Grealish for £100m last summer and secured a number of their star players on new deals, paid just over £35m to agents between 2 February 2021 and 31 January 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Watford LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Diogo Jota and Fabinho goals

Liverpool leapfrogged champions Manchester City to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield on Saturday thanks to a first-half header by Diogo Jota and a late Fabinho penalty.The hosts grabbed the lead moments after goalkeeper Alisson Becker denied Watford’s Juraj Kucka with a sharp save, as Jota timed his run to perfection at the other end and nodded in a cross from Joe Gomez in the 22nd minute.It was Portuguese forward Jota’s 14th league goal and 20th in all competitions this season, and the 25-year-old could have added to his tally shortly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Liverpool vs Watford on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool welcome Watford to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon. Mohamed Salah scored a spectacular goal as Liverpool routed their opponents 5-0 in the reverse fixture last October and come into today’s match in equally imperious form, having won their last nine league games in succession. In fact, Liverpool are still challenging for an unprecedented quadruple, having already won the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals and FA Cup semi-finals. Follow Liverpool vs Watford LIVE!Watford, however, are mired in the depths of a relegation fight, with three points separating Roy Hodgson’s side from safety, even after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wout Weghorst
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Riyad Mahrez
BBC

Man Utd v Leicester - confirmed team news

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is without Cristiano Ronaldo through illness as he makes three changes to the side that played in their last Premier League game, three weeks ago against Tottenham. Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Anthony Elanga are in, replacing Ronaldo, Alex Telles and Nemanja Matic. Manchester United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Leicester confirmed line-ups and team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester United host Leicester City in the Premier League this afternoon. Ralf Rangnick’s entered the international break in a miserable mood after being knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. They cannot allow that result to bleed into their domestic form, though, at a critical stage in the top-four race. United are currently four points adrift of Arsenal, who also have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Leicester have endured a mixed campaign that is condemned to end somewhere in mid-table and they will have one eye on their upcoming Europa Conference League quarter-final against PSV.Manchester United vs Leicester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Burnley#Norwich City#Manchester City#English Premier League#Caesars Sportsbook#1300#Sportsline#Serie A
NBC Sports

Pep Guardiola: Man City must top Liverpool, win out to win Premier League

Pep Guardiola said he’s encouraging his team to feel the heat of Liverpool’s approach as Manchester City chases its fourth Premier League title in five seasons. City beat Burnley 2-0 on Saturday at Turf Moor and Guardiola was a bit concerned that the club did not find the third and fourth goal that could take the team’s table advantage over Liverpool to a new level.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley v Man City - confirmed team news

Burnley hand a first start of the season to defender Kevin Long, who replaces the suspended Nathan Collins in their back-line. The Clarets make one other change from the side that lost to Brentford on 12 March - Jack Cork is in for Maxwel Cornet, who drops to the bench.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

The 1-0 loss to Arsenal wasn’t the worst thing in the world, but it certainly wasn’t the best — the cold baloney sandwich of sport results. Steven Gerrard notably disregarded the 4-4-2 diamond look, having sputtered of late, but garnered solid results on the whole, and things felt uninspired. This feels like it was months ago, but the international break is over and we’re moving on to this week’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Sitting one spot ahead of Villa in eighth in the table, Wolves have sputtered a bit of late, losing three straight prior to the current three game run. The current run has seen more success, with wins at Watford (4-0), at Everton (1-0), and a home loss to Leeds (3-2), but the competition has been more forgiving. Players to keep an eye on include Rayan Ait-Nouri at left-back/wing-back, Jonny at right-back/wing-back, and Hwang Hee-Chan at striker. Raul Jimenez (red card) and Ruben Neves (injury) are notably out for this weekend’s match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League hits and misses: Brentford storm to first league win at Chelsea in 83 years as Liverpool and Man City set up key title clash

Historic win for Brentford shows what makes them special. The greatest day in Brentford's history? Possibly. The best performance of the season? It can't be far off. But however you categorise Brentford's shocking, stunning 4-1 win at Chelsea there's no denying Thomas Frank and his players deserve huge credit for pulling off a result few would have thought possible.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Chelsea v Brentford: match preview

Brentford will hope that Chelsea have half an eye on their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on Wednesday. Thomas Tuchel, though, is unlikely to accept anything less than maximum focus from his side. Chelsea will be confident of pushing on despite their off-field issues after winning all of their games last month. That could spell danger for Brentford, who are eight points above the bottom three and have not beaten their neighbours for more than 80 years. Jacob Steinberg.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Watford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Liverpool face Watford in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after a dominant 2020/21 season and Pep Guardiola's side are favourites to win it again boasting as they do one of the best squads in Europe.European champions Chelsea have proven they have what it takes to dethrone City, however, having done it in last season's Champions League final and will be hoping to add a domestic title to the one won in Porto.Liverpool were winners back in 2020 ending a 30-year wait for league glory and Jurgen Klopp is sure to have them back challenging again at the sharp end this season too while Manchester United will be looking to be back in the title picture with Cristiano Ronaldo returning to his former club in the summer.It's not all about the action at the top though with Norwich, Watford and Brentford promoted to the top tier for 2020/21 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy