ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

England’s path to World Cup final at Qatar 2022

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25jpPV_0ewjfzQo00

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad will be hoping to make it back-to-back finals in major international competitions later this year - and this time go one step better and lift the trophy.

Four years ago England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup as the upturn in international fortunes began under Southgate, before they went the distance to the final at Euro 2020. Now in Qatar the objective will remain the same, to end the long wait since 1966 for success on the biggest stage.

Three matches in the group phase and then three further knock-out fixtures must be navigated at the finals before the trophy is up for grabs on 18 December at the 80,000-seater Lusail Stadium.

England navigated the qualifiers with ease to reach Qatar, winning eight and drawing two to finish ahead of Poland, Albania, Hungary, Andorra and San Marino. But many of those matches were merely opportunities for Southgate and his coaches to put early plans in place and get an idea of how the team can continue to be built in the pursuit of success this winter.

Here is the route England must now take to reach the World Cup final for the first time in over 50 years, and the sides they’ll face along the way.

Group B

England

Iran

USA

European Play-Off: Scotland/Ukraine/Wales

If England win Group B:

Last-16

The runner-up from Group A, so likely Senegal (over Qatar and Ecuador, with Netherlands favoured to finish top), especially as African champions.

Quarters

The winner of the tie between the winner of Group D and the runner-up of Group C: Likely France , should they top their group - ahead of Denmark, Tunisia and Australia/United Arab Emirates/Peru - and then beat one of Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

Semis

The winners of Group F and Group H could find their way to the semi-finals to meet England should they get this far, which means a possible semi-final between England and Belgium or Portugal .

Final

A final after navigating their way through the knock-out stages as runner-up could eventually see England play Spain, Germany or Brazil in the final.

If England finish as runner-up in Group B:

Last-16

The winner from Group A, so likely the Netherlands (over Senegal, Qatar or Ecuador).

Quarters

The winner of the tie between the winner of Group C and the runners-up of Group D: Argentina could emerge to face England here, should they top their group as favourites - over Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland - and then eliminate one of Denmark, Peru/Australia/United Arab Emirates and Tunisia.

Semis

The winner of Group E and Group G could find their way to the semi-finals to meet England should they get this far, which means a possible semi-final between England and the winner of Spain/Germany and Brazil .

Final

A final after navigating their way through the knock-out stages as runner-up could eventually see England play France , Belgium or Portugal in the final.

Odds

Via Betfair

Brazil: 5/1

England: 6/1

France: 13/2

Spain: 9/1

Argentina: 10/1

Germany: 11/1

Belgium: 12/1

Netherlands: 13/1

Portugal: 14/1

Denmark: 31/1

Wales: 179/1

Scotland: 199/1

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Lions#Qatar England
The Next Web

Germany sticks it to Russia by offering a €9 monthly public transport ticket

In an effort to reduce its reliance on Russian oil, the German government is slashing the cost of public transport for residents. In summer 2022, people living in Germany can get a monthly public transport ticket for only €9 euros per month — a tenth of its usual price. The ticket will be offered for three months and will be called “9 for 90”.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Women's Six Nations: England's Natasha Hunt returns against Italy

Date: Sunday, 3 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma. Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Scrum-half Natasha Hunt will make her first England appearance since November 2020 in Sunday's Women's Six Nations game in Italy. Hunt "stepped back" from international rugby...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Country
Portugal
Country
Qatar
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

Who could England draw in the World Cup group stage?

England will discover their group stage opponents for the World Cup in Qatar this evening, with Germany or Croatia potentially standing in the Three Lions’ way early on.Gareth Southgate’s men are in the top pot of seeds for the draw in Doha on Friday, and a rematch against the Germans – who England beat in the last 16 en route to the Euro 2020 final – or World Cup semi-final conquerors Croatia are two possibilities which lie in wait.Follow World Cup draw LIVE: England, Wales and Scotland to find out group stage opponentsBoth those sides are in a strong-looking pot...
FIFA
Daily Mail

England's potential path to the World Cup final: Senegal, France and Belgium could lie in wait for Three Lions in the knockout stages before a potential final showdown with Germany, Spain or Brazil

England will be looking to end 56 years of hurt when they head to Qatar for the World Cup this winter. Seven games stand in the Three Lions' way of lifting the Jules Rimet trophy in December as they look to go one better than their Euro 2020 final appearance at Wembley last year - with the final taking place the 80,000-seater Lusail Stadium on 18 December.
SPORTS
FOX Sports

Who is in 2022 World Cup European playoff?

The Group Stage is officially set for the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup, but it isn't complete just yet. The U.S. men's national team, which will play on the tournament's opening day on Nov. 21, has drawn England, Iran and the winner of the European playoff — either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine — in Group B.
UEFA
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022: Full Group Stage schedule for Qatar

T-234 days until play begins for the 2022 FIFA World Cup!. With the draw complete, fans can begin to look forward to the games in November and December in Qatar. Here is the full schedule of play in the Group Stage. United States' schedule (Group B):. * Match 1: vs....
FIFA
Reuters

Soccer-England to face United States at World Cup on Nov 25

(Reuters) - England will face the United States on Nov. 25 and four-time champions Germany take on Spain two days later in two of the most highly anticipated matches of the World Cup Group Stage, according to a schedule released on Friday. The action kicks off on Nov. 21 with...
SOCCER
UPI News

World Cup 2022 draw: U.S. to face England, Iran, one other in Group B

April 1 (UPI) -- The United States on Friday was drawn in Group B against England, Iran and one undecided European opponent for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The last squad in the U.S. Men's National Team's group will be determined in June, when either Scotland or Ukraine will play Wales for the final European spot at the World Cup.
SOCCER
AFP

Germany to face Spain at World Cup as draw pairs Iran and USA

Germany and Spain will clash at this year's World Cup after Friday's glitzy draw ceremony in Doha placed the two former winners in the same group, while bitter political rivals the United States and Iran were also drawn together. Friday's event in Doha was attended by 2,000 guests, and featured former World Cup winners Cafu and Lothar Matthaeus among the draw assistants.
FIFA
The Independent

Gareth Southgate expects ‘tricky’ World Cup ties despite favourable England draw

England manager Gareth Southgate’s luck of the draw appeared to strike again for this winter’s World Cup finals in Qatar.The Three Lions have been placed in Group B, where they face an emotionally-charged final match whoever they come up against – Wales, Scotland or war-torn Ukraine.They take on Iran on the opening day of the finals at 1pm GMT on November 21, in what will be a first senior international meeting between the countries. They will then aim to beat the United States in a World Cup finals match at the third attempt, after a shock defeat in 1950 and...
FIFA
The Independent

The Independent

580K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy