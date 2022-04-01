ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the best Samsung appliance deals available now—save on refrigerators, ranges and more

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
 1 day ago
Upgrade the home essentials in your kitchen and laundry room with the best Samsung appliance deals you can shop right now. Samsung

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors.

When it comes to appliances, Samsung has made many strides in keeping homes functional. If you need to keep your food fresh or your clothes clean, Samsung has something that can get the job done. Below, we've rounded up the best discounts on Samsung appliances at retailers like Best Buy and Lowe's .

Bring some extra cleaning power to your dishes with various Samsung dishwashers, some with StormWash technology built-in for the most effective washing possible. There are also various Samsung refrigerators that are both spacious and stylish (especially when it comes to the BESPOKE models ). Want to upgrade your microwave? There's a collection of Samsung microwaves that are compact enough for your countertop or designed specifically to fit over your range .

Why is there a coin shortage? Quarters, nickels, dimes and pennies are in short supply again

JCPenney Happy Birthday sale: Save 30% on home goods, kitchen goods, fashion and more

Here are the best Samsung appliance deals available, from washers, ranges, refrigerators, and more.

Best Samsung laundry appliance deals

There are plenty of powerful Samsung washers and dryers on sale at Lowe's and other major retailers. Samsung/Lowe's

Best Samsung dishwasher deals

Samsung's 42-decibel dishwasher comes with StormWash technology to ensure the toughest stains get washed away. Samsung

Best Samsung range deals

This Samsung electric range is both an oven and air fryer in one appliance. Samsung

Best Samsung refrigerator deals

Get two extra shelves on top of a spacious fridge with the Samsung 4-Door French Door Refrigerator. Samsung

Best Samsung microwave deals

This Samsung Smart SLIM microwave comes with its own ventilation system and voice control. Samsung/Best Buy

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: These are the best Samsung appliance deals available now—save on refrigerators, ranges and more

