Scotland and Wales’ potential path to World Cup final at Qatar 2022

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Scotland and Wales fans still don’t know whether their teams will be heading to Qatar to participate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup this winter, but their path to the final is now clear after the group stage draw was concluded in Doha.

Teams must navigate three matches in the group phase and then three further knock-out fixtures in Qatar before the trophy is up for grabs on 18 December at the 80,000-seater Lusail Stadium - with both the Dragons and the Tartan Army learning on Friday that they will face England, Iran and USA in Group B if they prevail in the play-off.

Every other European qualification spot has already been confirmed, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prevented Scotland and Wales from completing key fixtures. Steve Clarke’s Scots are due to face the Ukrainians in a delayed play-off semi-final at Hampden Park in June, with Wales then facing the winners in a one-off fixture which will determine who fills the final spot at the 2022 World Cup.

Scotland last played in the tournament in France in 1998, being knocked out in the first round from a group containing Morocco, Norway, and eventual losing finalists Brazil. Scotland have never made it past the group stage at the World Cup in eight attempts.

Wales, meanwhile, have only taken part in the World Cup once before, reaching the quarter-finals in Sweden in 1958 before being beaten by Pele’s Brazil, who went on to win.

Here is the route one of Scotland or Wales will be faced with to break new ground and set a national record at the World Cup, if either one sees off Ukraine or beats the other to reach Qatar.

Group stage

As noted, Friday’s group pitted the winners of the European play-off path against seeds England, Concacaf qualifiers USA and, out of Asian qualifying, Iran.

They will play in Group B, facing USA in the opening game on 21 November, followed by games against Iran (25 Nov) and England (29 Nov).

The full World Cup group stage draw and fixture list can be found here .

If Scotland/Wales top the group:

Last-16

Given they would be fourth seeds, it would be a remarkable feat for Scotland or Wales to top the group in the first place.

But should they progress, the winners of Group B face the runners-up of Group A - which contains hosts Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands. If the Dutch are favourites there, African champions Senegal might be the most likely candidates to go through in second.

Quarters

Further progression would see a game against the winners of Group D - the strongest side of which is France - against Group C’s runners-up. Mexico or Poland seem most likely to take that spot initially, but France should beat either one so it would mean Scotland or Wales, should they get this far, face the reigning World Cup champions.

Semis

Into fantasy land, should the last four beckon, it’s the best side from the bottom half of the draw they’ll effectively face. It could reasonably be any of Spain, Belgium, Germany, Portugal or Cameroon. If it’s any of Europe’s finest it would be a tough ask - but having theoretically knocked out both African and World champions to reach this stage, who can tell what would happen?!

If Scotland/Wales come second in the group:

Last-16

Reversing the run and putting Wales or Scotland into the top half of the knock-out draw, ending as runners-up would pit them against the winners of A. Netherlands are the most likely bet here.

Quarters

It’s winners of C, runners-up of D to clash and the victor to progress - so here that could mean Argentina against Denmark or Peru, if they win their own qualifier to reach the finals. In all cases, the South Americans would be strong favourites so it could be Lionel Messi and Co against Clarke’s or Page’s finest.

Semis

Should they see off Argentina, it’s perhaps Spain, Germany or Brazil as the most likely semi-final opponents on this side of the draw - a very tough task no matter who makes it this far, let alone for a nation reaching this stage of the World Cup for the very first time. But when the final itself is the big prize on offer, reason and logic don’t always win the day.

Favourites to win 2022 World Cup

Brazil 9/2

France 5/1

England 6/1

Spain 7/1

Argentina 8/1

Germany 17/2

Belgium 9/1

Portugal 10/1

Netherlands 10/1

Denmark 22/1

Uruguay 40/1

Croatia 40/1

The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Entire Kyiv region ‘liberated’ from Russia, as Moscow to ‘target’ UK weapons shipments

The Ukrainian government today said it had seized back control of all areas around the capital city of Kyiv for the first time since Russia launched its invasion. As Vladimir Putin’s troops regrouped for attacks further east, presidential adviser Okeksiy Arestovych said Ukrainian forces had retaken more than 30 towns and villages since Russia withdrew from the area this week.Elsewhere, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, Hanna Malyar, wrote on Facebook that the “whole Kyiv region is liberated from the invader.” It comes after the Kremlin earlier vowed to target UK weapons shipped across the Ukrainian border, after a Russian helicopter...
POLITICS
Reuters

Brazil fear lack of European matches could cost them in Qatar

April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil are the bookmakers’ favourites to win the World Cup but their lack of friendlies against European opposition over the last four years perturbs coach Tite, who fears it could cost them in Qatar. Brazil were drawn in Group G on Friday and will face...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Bring on the USA in Pot 2, hope to dodge the early start in Group B and avoid Germany at all costs! The dream and nightmare World Cup draws for England at Qatar 2022, ahead of Friday's ceremony

Come Friday, England fans will once again be daring to dream of football coming home as the World Cup draw is carried out with Gareth Southgate's men in the mix. The 2018 semi-finalists are among the favourites this time around, following their heroic showing at last summer's Euro 2020 tournament which saw them cruelly beaten on penalties in the final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England face USA in World Cup group stage at Qatar 2022

England will play the USA in the Fifa World Cup group stage after learning their opponents in this evening’s draw in Doha for Qatar 2022.The Three Lions came agonisingly close to winning last summer’s Euro 2020 on home soil, falling short on penalties against Italy, who have failed to qualified for this year’s World Cup.But redemption will start in Group B, which will include games against Iran, the USA and then the winner of the European play-off between Scotland/Ukraine/Wales.England’s first game will be on the opening day of the tournament, 21 November, against Iran.England are among the favourites to...
UEFA
