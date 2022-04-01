ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Mayor Johnson's brother arrested, charged for shooting: Complaint

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 1 day ago
Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson's brother, Allen Addison Jr., was arrested and charged with first degree reckless injury for allegedly shooting a man in January of 2022.

The mayor's office confirmed to TMJ4 News that Addison Jr. is his brother.

A criminal complaint released Friday states 37-year-old Addison Jr. was charged with first degree reckless injury - use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon, for allegedly shooting a man on Jan. 4, 2022.

The mayor's office released the following statement Friday:

"The Mayor has been direct and upfront about his siblings. He has frequently noted he has one brother who is a warden at a state prison, and another brother who has been an inmate in that prison.

He has also stated his belief in accountability -- to the community and to the criminal justice system -- for those who break the law.

Cavalier Johnson brings a background and perspective to the Mayor's Office unlike any other mayor in recent history. His experiences provide valuable insight as he addresses the serious challenges Milwaukee faces."

Acting Mayor Johnson briefly addressed the incident during an unrelated press briefing on Friday:

"I have made no secret throughout the course of my campaign about the challenged neighborhoods I grew up in. My family is no different than any other family in Milwaukee that has faced challenges. I haven't hidden away from that. I've often said on the campaign trail I have one brother who has run a prison facility, and another brother who has his prisoner, his inmate."

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Acting Mayor Johnson's brother was charged just days before city residents head to the polls to vote on a new mayor. Johnson is running for election against former Ald. Bob Donovan, and public safety - specifically halting rising shootings, homicides and reckless driving - has been center to the election.

An arrest warrant was issued for the Addison on Jan. 19, 2022. According to Milwaukee County jail logs, Allen Addison Jr. was in custody as of March 31.

The complaint states Milwaukee police officers responded to a report of eight shots fired via a Shotsspotter near North 11th Street and Keefe Avenue on the afternoon of Jan. 4.

At the side door of a truck, officers found the victim with gunshot injuries in his neck, arm, leg, and back of his head, the complaint states.

The victim later told police he had been running errands that day in his car when another truck pulled up. The victim said there were two people inside the vehicle, one with a "big gun." The victim said he could not make out the details of the person who held it.

The person with the gun then fired into the victim's vehicle. The victim climbed out the passenger side and ran back into his house, injured.

The victim said he doesn't have any "enemies" but said he did get into a fight with the father of a person named Ashley. He believed the father was named Allen, the same as the defendant. The victim said he had broken up a fight in December of 2020 when Allen was striking Ashley at the victim's house. The victim said Allen had told him that "he would get him back." The victim also said the suspect with the gun drives a similar truck to the one that Allen drives, according to the complaint.

The victim's son told police that he had seen the shooting and had called 911. He suspected the suspect's vehicle was associated with a woman named Ashley who had stayed at his father's house.

Following what witnesses and family members told police, officers executed a search warrant in a Dodge Ram. Inside officers said they found several bullet casings.

A court commissioner set Addison Jr.'s bond at $25,000 cash. His preliminary hearing was set for April 11.

Johnson's communications director said the acting mayor was not aware of the warrant until the arrest.

Donovan's team said he had no comment regarding Addison.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 23

R.W. WMAS
1d ago

Hold on, just a few days ago, he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, that he was "TOO BUSY" campaigning to implement the lawful plans he has for stabilizing crime in Milwaukee.

Reply
16
david carl
1d ago

Wow, has he spoken about this? I certainly wouldn’t want anyone to judge me by what my siblings do or have done. I wonder what his take on that is, why and how they chose different paths. Also, his brother must go through the channels of this crime he committed just like anyone else.

Reply(5)
9
tom
15h ago

Killwaukee if you elect this person your city will look like detroit. Come to think of it your not far off from detroit. You all get what you vote for.

Reply
4
