ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Will Biden's plan to tap US oil reserves reduce gasoline prices?

By Nicholas Kamm, Brandon Bell, John BIERS
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdBHA_0ewjfjYQ00
US President Joe Biden announced Thursday a sweeping plan to tap strategic oil stockpiles to reduce gasoline prices /AFP/File

Citing the need to counteract the "Putin price hike" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Biden has announced a sweeping plan to make unprecedented use of US emergency oil stockpiles.

Under Biden's plan, the United States will release up to a million barrels a day every day for six months from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

On Friday, the International Energy Agency announced that a group of 30 other countries will also release crude onto the market from strategic holdings following an emergency meeting in Paris.

Biden's announcement Thursday prompted an immediate slump in oil prices, but the crude market was choppy on Friday, suggesting investor skepticism that the emergency releases will change the picture.

Below are some of the main questions about the SPR and the likely impact of the policy.

- What is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve ? -

Set up in 1975 following the 1973 Arab oil embargo, the SPR is maintained in immense salt caverns along the Gulf of Mexico. The IEA requires members to hold 90 days of import protection, a requirement the United States has traditionally met with SPR and industry stocks.

At its peak, the SPR contained 727 million barrels in December 2009. The level stood at 568 million barrels as of last week, according to government data.

If the United States goes forward with Biden's plan, it would reduce the SPR to levels not seen since the mid-1980s.

- How does Biden's plan compare with past uses?

The White House's plan dwarfs previous SPR releases, which included President George H.W. Bush ordering about 17 million barrels released during the first Gulf War in 1991 and a 2011 release by President Barack Obama of 30.6 million barrels due to the disruption of Libyan production.

The announcement marks Biden's third move to tap the SPR.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BwqBO_0ewjfjYQ00
Gasoline prices are up nearly 50 percent compared with a year ago /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

In November, the United States announced it was putting out 50 million barrels of oil in response to soaring inflation amid pandemic-exacerbated supply chain snarls. Early last month, Washington also joined a 60 million emergency release announced by the IEA to address disruption from the Russian invasion.

Given the scale of the release, some analysts have said Energy Department officials may have trouble finding buyers for crude, or face infrastructure bottlenecks. A note from JPMorgan Chase predicted the release would add 850,000 barrels per day, rather than one million,

Bill O'Grady, chief market strategist at Confluence Investment Management, said that the move comes as the long-term need for so much stockpiling looks less acute because of decarbonization efforts to address climate change and as the US shale boom has lessened the need for imports.

"I don't think that oil will ever be replaced," O'Grady said.

- Will it bring down prices? -

Oil prices ended about three percent lower on Thursday following the official announcement after falling even more on the initial reports about the plan.

"The market reacted immediately after the announcement was made," said Andy Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston, who thinks gasoline prices will fall 10 to 15 cents a gallon due to the SPR release.

The move comes as the US president faces long odds in the November midterm elections, as runaway consumer prices weigh threaten to overshadow a strong labor market.

Biden described the policy as meant to "ease the pain" of lofty gas prices, which now stand above $4.20 a gallon, up almost 50 percent from last year.

But now that the announcement has been priced in, "the market will look to the next headline for direction," Lipow said.

"It's like a quick fix," said Jim Krane, a fellow at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy.

The quantity of oil is more than twice the increased output just offered by the OPEC+ group of exporters, and will "give us some relief," said Krane.

But the extended nature of the SPR plan could blunt some of the longer-term impact if US shale producers defer investments in new drilling, or OPEC opts against shifting from its current austerity posture.

Biden has almost no other levers for lowering oil prices, said Krane, who notes "the US does not have a national oil company that takes orders from the government."

Oil prices were already elevated prior to the Ukraine invasion, but Russia's attack prompted crude prices to spike to almost $140 a barrel in early March after the United States banned Russian energy imports -- not far from their all-time high.

While other oil importing countries have not followed the US lead, some analysts have estimated that as much as three million barrels a day may be sidelined by crude buyers "self sanctioning," adding to uncertainty in a period when inventories lag historic levels.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
AFP
AFP

54K+

Followers

25K+

Posts

20M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Fortune

Biden’s ban on Russian imports means $150 per barrel of oil, a $5 gallon of gas or higher, and a 1 in 3 recession risk: Moody’s

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could mean oil prices as high as $150 per barrel and a one in three risk of recession in the U.S., Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi said on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Is Biden To Blame For High Gas Prices? Here's What Oil Execs Say

Gas prices recently hit all-time highs in the United States as pressures from the Russian invasion of Ukraine pushed the cost of oil higher. Oil and gas companies like Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) have benefitted from this rise in oil prices, with stock prices following suit.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shale Oil#Oil Embargo#Afp File#Spr#Arab#Iea
POLITICO

How Biden could lower gas prices

PRIMING THE PUMP — Oil prices hit a record high today, and President Joe Biden said they’re going to keep going up. Biden acknowledged his new Russian energy ban, which a large majority of Americans support, will mean higher gas prices in the U.S. Americans are already paying an average of $4.17 per gallon nationwide, the highest — before factoring in inflation — since 2008.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Reuters

Oil slumps 7% as U.S. plans record crude reserve release

HOUSTON, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. oil prices fell 7% to close just above $100 on Thursday as President Joe Biden announced the largest ever release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve and called on oil companies to increase drilling to boost supply. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for May...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Atlantic City Press

Why gas prices soar and Biden won’t help, by Katie Tubb

When a news anchor confronted Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about high gasoline prices and asked about the Biden administration’s plan to increase oil production in America, she burst into laughter. “That is hilarious,” she said. It was early November 2021, and gas prices were averaging $3.39 nationally....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
Washington Times

House Democrats ask oil companies to testify over record-high gas prices

House Democrats on Wednesday requested that executives from a half-dozen major oil companies testify before lawmakers over high gasoline prices. The House Energy and Commerce Committee sent letters to the executives of BP, Chevron, Devon Energy Corporation, ExxonMobil, Pioneer Natural Resources and Royal Dutch Shell requesting their appearance for an April 6 hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

AFP

54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy