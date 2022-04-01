Ex-USWNT goaltender Hope Solo arrested on DWI, misdemeanor child abuse charges

Former United States goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested Thursday in North Carolina and charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse, according to online records.

Solo was taken into custody on Thursday at the Forsyth County jail in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Calls to the Winston Salem, North Carolina Police Department by USA TODAY Sports were not immediately returned.

An arrest warrant stated someone spotted Solo passed out in a vehicle with the engine running for more than an hour at a Walmart parking lot, and that her two-year old twins she has with her husband, former NFL player Jerramy Stevens, were with her at the time in the backseat.

Solo refused a field sobriety test and her blood was drawn instead. She has been ordered to appear in court on June 28.

"On the advice of counsel, Hope can't speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges," Solo's attorney Rich Nichols said in a statement.

Hope Solo won two gold medals and the 2015 World Cup during her tenure with the U.S. women's national soccer team. Greg Bartram, USA TODAY Sports

Solo, 40, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and helped the United States women's soccer team win the World Cup in 2015. She was elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame in January and was recently outspoken about the USWNT's equal pay lawsuit settlement with U.S. Soccer, calling it "heartbreaking and infuriating. "

In 2014, Solo was arrested at her home in Washington on two counts of fourth-degree assault for allegedly assaulting her half-sister and nephew.

The case was later dismissed partly due to the prosecution's witnesses declining to testify against her.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ex-USWNT goaltender Hope Solo arrested on DWI, misdemeanor child abuse charges