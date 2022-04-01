Let’s Talk Knoxville-Heather Ussery

Denzel Washington addressed Will Smith's Oscars controversy during on Saturday, by reportedly saying, "Who are we to condemn?" Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars on Sunday after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, making a reference to "G.I. Jane." Pinkett Smith has struggled with alopecia.
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine, April 2 (Reuters) - The Red Cross was renewing efforts to evacuate civilians in a convoy from the besieged port of Mariupol on Saturday as Russian forces looked to be regrouping for fresh attacks in southeast Ukraine. Encircled since the early days of Russia's five-week old invasion, Mariupol...
NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - Ghislaine Maxwell on Friday lost her bid to overturn her U.S. sex trafficking conviction, even after a juror acknowledged having falsely stated before the trial that he had not been sexually abused. U.S. Circuit Judge Alison Nathan said the juror, a man known in...
WASHINGTON — An Alabama man who brought a truckload of weapons, ammunition, and Molotov cocktails near the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 was sentenced to 46 months in prison on Friday. Lonnie Coffman, 72, who has been detained since his arrest nearly 15 months ago, was sentenced by...
Workers at an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island will unionize, the first in the U.S. in Amazon’s 27-year history. Of the 4,800 ballots, more than 2,600 favored joining the Amazon Union Labor, formed by current and former employees. The pandemic has fueled labor movements at many big chains, with workers demanding more rights, safety protocols and better benefits. April 1, 2022.
President Joe Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, is planning to leave the White House to take an on-air role at MSNBC, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC on Friday. Psaki, who is still fleshing out details with the company, is expected to leave the White House around...
The Treasury Department is dismissing the Russian ruble’s comeback against the dollar this week on international exchanges, arguing sanctions are weakening the Russian currency despite gains this week. The ruble has nearly the same value it had before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The exchange rate hit 85 rubles...
An official review found that the White House phone records for Jan. 6, 2021, are complete, CNN reported Thursday, citing a source familiar with the matter, following reports earlier in the week that the call logs given to the House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol had a gap of more than seven hours that day.
The Department of the Interior (DOI) announced on Friday the return of more than 400 acres of land to an indigenous tribe in Virginia. About 465 acres at Fones Cliffs on the eastern side of the Rappahannock River was returned to the Rappahannock Tribe, which regards the sacred site as its ancestral homeland, according to a press release from the DOI.
