ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Pizzeria owner accused of killing partner, stashing body for nearly 2 weeks

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oFKFJ_0ewjf4e000

(NEXSTAR) – The owner of a pizza parlor in Pennsylvania has been charged with criminal homicide after she admitted to shooting her partner and hiding his body in their house, police said.

Anna Maria Tolomello, 48, has been charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and possession of an instrument of a crime in connection with the death of Giovanni Gallina, 65, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

House approves bill legalizing marijuana
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MYYqH_0ewjf4e000
Anna Maria Tolomello was charged with criminal homicide. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month. (Bucks County District Attorney’s Office)

Police began an investigation into Gallina’s disappearance after the victim’s son, who lives in Italy, told authorities his father had stopped responding to their daily WhatsApp conversations in mid-March, according to a criminal complaint. Tolomello told Gallina’s son that his father was out of town on business but “left his cell phone at Pina’s Pizza Shop,” which the young man found to be suspicious, police said.

Meanwhile, Tolomello had arranged for another person — identified in the police report as “CS” — to dig a large hole in the driveway of her house, but “would not provide any reason for needing the hole, only that she wanted to bury one or more items.”

Police said they observed the excavation of the hole by CS, who was cooperating with authorities. CS also recorded a conversation in which she asked where Gallina was, only to be told by Tolomello that he was “away.”

Officers with the Hilltown Township Police and authorities from Bucks County arrived at Tolomello’s home on March 29, at which point she told officers she “knew” why they were there.

She then said told police (“unprompted,” according to a police affidavit) that she had shot Gallina in self-defense, and that his body was in the bedroom. Inside the home, officers found the body of a deceased male wrapped in a tarp and a comforter.

Delta pilots land jet safely after cockpit windshield cracks

Tolomello later claimed Gallina was strangling her when she shot him. She also admitted that she planned to bury Gallina in the hole, and that she had disposed of evidence, including the couple’s mattress and the spent shell casing, per the police affidavit.

Tolomello is currently being held without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

WJTV 12
WJTV 12

19K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hilltown Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Bucks County, PA
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzeria#Shooting#Crime#Police#Nexstar#House#Pina S Pizza Shop#Cs
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
WRIC - ABC 8News

Six people confirmed dead in I-81 pile-up crash

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have confirmed six people have died due to the pile-up crash on I-81 that occurred Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles were involved in the crash. Police say more than 24 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Helicopters had […]
ACCIDENTS
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pair accused of killing Cathedral City store owner during robbery ordered to stand trial

Two 20-year-old men accused of gunning down the owner of a Cathedral City convenience store during a robbery must stand trial for murder and other charges, a judge ruled today. Charles Lamar Campbell of Beaumont and Joel Ortiz Hidalgo of Desert Hot Springs were arrested a year ago for the alleged slaying of 61-year-old Chris The post Pair accused of killing Cathedral City store owner during robbery ordered to stand trial appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy