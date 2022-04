A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Brooklyn Thursday evening while sitting in a parked car — an unintended victim after a group of men opened fire, police said. The boy was with his 20-year-old aunt and a 8-year-old relative, as the three had pulled over near East 56th Street and Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush just before 8 p.m. to eat, police said. That's when men exited a sedan, and numerous shots were fired.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO