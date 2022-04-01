Varsity Badminton beats Mountain View 20 – 10

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Five-time Olympic snowboarder Shaun White surprised a very special fan during a recent visit to Woodward Park City. White was in Park City to surprise Zach Sherman, a 35-year-old triple amputee snowboarder who’s pursuing his lifelong passion for the sport. Sherman says during a training session, he arrived at Woodward […]
Roundup of Saturday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Shadle Park 12, East Valley 1 (1st game): Sterling Lipscomb had three hits and three RBIs and the Highlanders (5-2, 1-1) beat the Knights (2-4, 1-1) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Beckett Ensminger had two hits with an RBI and Corey Hendren struck out five in a complete game.
North Central’s boys soccer team is off to its best start in at least a decade. Whether it’s a culture change bearing fruit or a clever attacking midfielder pulling the strings, the Wolfpack are rolling with a 5-2 record, beating Gonzaga Prep, Central Valley and Ferris in the process while dropping a shootout loss to Ridgeline and a 1-0 defeat at Mead on Wednesday.
Corvallis won three singles matches and three doubles matches in a 6-2 boys tennis home victory against Parkrose. The Spartans’ Chad Romrell, Anders Johnson and Pablo Garcia were singles winners. The winning doubles teams were Rowan Mosher and Julian Katz, Andrew Fernandez and Baker Celis and Levente Liszkai and Mateo Cervantes.
The Philomath High girls won six events Saturday to take the team title at the Mark Dean Invitational track and field meet in Tillamook. Janice Hellesto won the 200 meters (26.73) seconds and was third in the long jump (14 feet, 7½ inches). She also ran legs on the winning 4x100 (52.34) and 4x400 (4:14.09) relays.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Friday morning, the Garces Memorial High School boys soccer team was honored on the campus quad for their recent state championship win. Friends and family came out to celebrate, as State Assemblyman, Vince Fong, presented the team with certificates, and challenge coins. "The fact that...
FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) - In a somewhat odd scenario, Saturday's doubleheader between the Shelley Russets and Firth Cougars was as even as it could get on the scoreboard, as the two teams split the twin billing by the exact same score, 12-2, in both games. Game one went to the...
