ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Temple student launches Manna Bakery during the pandemic

ABC30 Fresno
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA -- Saif Manna started his business a little over a year ago as the pandemic started to...

abc30.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forsyth County News

South Forsyth HS student named 2022 Prudential Emerging Visionary after bringing GED classes online during pandemic

Arnav Tripathi sat on the stairs at home, working on some homework, when he received an email with the subject line, “Congratulations!”. The South Forsyth High School student had just been named a 2022 Prudential Emerging Visionary for his work creating the Georgia Homework Help Hotline, an online program that offers help to students working toward their GEDs.
FORSYTH, GA
CBS Miami

Study: Remote Learning During Height Of Pandemic Still Impacting Students

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The impact of remote learning when schools shut down during the pandemic is still having a serious impact on students. That’s according to a new study by Renaissance Learning, an educational software company. It found students this school year are performing at lower levels than they did last year. In math, for example, the study showed a majority of states across the U.S. saw a decrease in students hitting the state-set landmark for math. The company, in its research, said this suggests the pandemic continues to have a compounding effect on student achievement. The study pointed out especially low educational growth for students in first grade right now, highlighting the fact that these students started kindergarten in Fall 2020 when many schools were closed. So what can be done? The company suggests closely monitoring those young students and their learning since the effects of the pandemic are still far from over.
EDUCATION
NBC Connecticut

Discovering Amistad Finds Success During the Pandemic

The name Amistad, and the historic slave ship itself, are familiar to many people here in Connecticut. Kai Perry is on the Discovering Amistad board of directors. “I like to call the Amistad incident of 1839 the first human rights case ever in the United States because it was the first time that people of color were tried as human beings and not as property,” Perry said.
HAMDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Health
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temple University#Pick Up#Food Drink
Mashed

Why You Might See Giraffe And Lion Meat On Future Restaurant Menus

Meatless dishes are hitting the menus in fast food joints, Michelin-star restaurants, and everything in between faster than you can say "puma." But curiously, a highly carnivorous food trend is developing at the exact same time. While consumers are being asked to forgo their beef burgers and opt for plant-based versions instead, meat-loving customers are being wooed with the promise of tiger steaks and lion burgers. Yes, these two food trends may seem diametrically opposed — until you learn exactly how these African safari animals are going to wind up on your plate.
ANIMALS
FL Radio Group

Wegmans Issues Recall for Pre-Cut Fruit

Have you bought pre-cut fruit at Wegmans recently? If so, it’s time to check the label on the packaging to see if it has been recalled. The company has announced that some of its “Food You Feel Good About” brand watermelon, pineapple, cantaloupe, and melon sold from New York stores could be contaminated by the bacteria Listeria. The company did not specify which stores in our area sold potentially contaminated fruit.
FOOD SAFETY
WHYY

Temple announces new security measures for students living off campus

Temple University administrators on Wednesday announced a new rebate program for landlords who provide off-campus student housing. The program is in response to a student survey, which found that most students who live on campus feel safe, but concerns increase among students living off campus. The program will allow landlords...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
UV Cavalier Daily

Eating disorders rise among college students during COVID-19 pandemic

Diet culture and the onset of COVID-19 made balanced and non-restrictive eating habits more difficult for college students. Diagnoses of eating disorders increased by approximately 15 percent overall in 2020 among people under age 30 compared to previous years, per a study from the British Journal of Psychiatry. Eating disorders...
FITNESS
KESQ News Channel 3

Temple Sinai students donate backpacks, hygiene kits to homeless

On Sunday, students with Temple Sinai presented 80 backpacks full of essential items to give to Martha’s Village and Kitchen and Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine. “These are all things we take for granted everyday and it’s nice to give for those who don’t have it,” said volunteer Riley Rosam. “We’re all very thankful for The post Temple Sinai students donate backpacks, hygiene kits to homeless appeared first on KESQ.
HOMELESS
ABC30 Fresno

Common Ground Spirits encourage unity, human connection with sustainable spirits

LIVERMORE, Calif. -- Common Ground Spirits is building connection and community one cocktail at a time. And for owners Julian Peebles and Tory Brown, it's more than spirits, it's a mindset. Peebles and Brown are coworkers turned lifelong friends dedicated to cultivating artisanal spirits that unite. They launched Common Ground...
LIVERMORE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy