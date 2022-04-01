ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

OCtech addressing enrollment dip, tuition shortfall

By DIONNE GLEATON T&D Staff Writer
 1 day ago

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College is poised to re-examine how to strengthen enrollment to offset a tuition shortfall brought on as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic that began in 2020. During an Area Commission meeting on March 22, OCtech Vice President of Financial Affairs Kim Huff reported that the...

