Porsche and Apple are potentially working on something together. Unfortunately, the automaker isn't offering any hints about what they are planning. "We already have Apple CarPlay, we will expand on that," Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said during an announcement of the automaker's annual results, according to Reuters. He suggested the companies were "on the same wavelength" but indicated it was too soon to decide on future work.

BUSINESS ・ 15 DAYS AGO