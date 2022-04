Harrisburg High School teacher David DeLong was suspended last Friday for an undisclosed situation involving a student. While on leave, the 53-year-old math teacher sent emails with assignments for his students to complete this week in his absence, including “questions of the day” asking what they would do if bullets were fired outside the school and how they would escape if the school caught fire and the doorway was blocked, according to court records.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 15 DAYS AGO