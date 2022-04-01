'Jackass' star Knoxville trades stunts for WrestleMania bout

WrestleMania 38 has finally arrived! WWE has loaded up the top of its annual card with the biggest match it can possibly produce with its current roster as Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will clash in a Winner Take All Unification match. Over in the Women's Division Ronda Rousey has returned and is attempting to become champion once again by taking on SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair while Bianca Belair is attempting to finally get revenge on Becky Lynch for stealing her title back at SummerSlam. The show also promises to feature quite a few celebrities in matches — Logan Paul, Pat McAfee and Johnny Knoxville are all on the card — as well as a few possible surprises such as the arrival of former All Elite Wrestling star Cody Rhodes.

