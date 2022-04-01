ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'Jackass' star Knoxville trades stunts for WrestleMania bout

By DAN GELSTON
Huron Daily Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Knoxville once landed on his head and almost died after he was struck by a bull, attacked by a yak and almost blown up on a rocket. The stunt man knows how to absorb a beating -- and the “Jackass” star had the shattered bones and concussions to prove it....

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling World

Ryback dreams of facing Goldberg

Ryback performed in WWE between 2010 and 2016, winning only the Intercontinental Championship. On May 2, 2016, shortly before the airing of the traditional episode of Raw, Ryback was banned from the arena due to a heated argument with some WWE executives. Reeves was dissatisfied with the unequal treatment backstage...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Reacts To Being Left Off The WrestleMania Card

WrestleMania weekend is kicking off and soon fans all around the world will be watching the Show of Shows. Fans will see quite a few former WWE Champions competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but Jinder Mahal is not on the card. Jinder Mahal recently spoke...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Has Message For Bruce Arians After Retirement

Rob Gronkowski took to Twitter on Friday morning, but not because of an update on his football future. The entire NFL community is awaiting an answer from Gronk regarding his future in the NFL. The all-time great, in the meantime, is having some fun teasing fans lately. On Friday morning,...
NFL
The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Johnny Knoxville
Person
Evel Knievel
ComicBook

WWE WrestleMania 38 Predictions: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar III, Cody Rhodes, Steve Austin's Return

WrestleMania 38 has finally arrived! WWE has loaded up the top of its annual card with the biggest match it can possibly produce with its current roster as Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will clash in a Winner Take All Unification match. Over in the Women's Division Ronda Rousey has returned and is attempting to become champion once again by taking on SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair while Bianca Belair is attempting to finally get revenge on Becky Lynch for stealing her title back at SummerSlam. The show also promises to feature quite a few celebrities in matches — Logan Paul, Pat McAfee and Johnny Knoxville are all on the card — as well as a few possible surprises such as the arrival of former All Elite Wrestling star Cody Rhodes.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Report – The Undertaker, The Steiner Brothers, Vader, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. – The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Kickoff pre-show opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us. They are at ringside after finishing up from WrestleMania SmackDown, and the WWE crew is setting up for tonight’s ceremony. Cole and McAfee are hosting the Kickoff. They send us backstage to tonight’s hosts, Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton, and tonight’s backstage interviewers, Maria Menounos and Byron Saxton. They talk about tonight’s show and then send us to a video package on the 2022 Class.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Even More Celebrity Guests Expected For WrestleMania 38

Call them guest stars. WrestleMania has been around for the better part of forty years now and there are certain traditions that have continued throughout its history. One of the longest running has been the inclusion of celebrities, who have been around since the beginning and will be there again this year. It turns out that we might be seeing even more of them than advertised.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Received Text From Bret Hart Before CM Punk Match

AEW star Dax Harwood received a text message from WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart prior to his match against CM Punk on last week’s Dynamite. Speaking to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Harwood reflected on his match with Punk, while sharing the message he received from Hart. “Bret Hart...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stunts#Professional Wrestling#Wrestlemania#Combat#Austin Theory#The Wwe Hall Of Fame
Wrestling World

Vince Russo reflects on Becky Lynch

There are very few days left for the 38th edition of WrestleMania, which will be staged at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Bianca Belair made her return to Raw this week after suffering a throat injury at the hands of Becky Lynch. The 32-year-old from Knoxville foiled another attack from...
WWE
PWMania

The Undertaker News From WWE Superstore Axxess

WWE will be revealing a statue for 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker at the Superstore Axxess later this evening at 8pm ET. As seen below, WWE tweeted a behind-the-scenes clip of Taker at the making of the statue. WWE Hall of Famers Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Kane...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/1)

The final SmackDown before WrestleMania 38 will air live tonight on FOX from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas TX. WWE has announced the following lineup for the show- -Ricochet defends WWE Intercontinental Championship in Triple Threat against Angel & Humberto. -WWE Champion Brock Lesnar & WWE Universal Champion Roman...
WWE
411mania.com

KO Show Named as the Main Event of WrestleMania 38 Night One On Smackdown

The question over what will close out WrestleMania 38 night one continues, with Michael Cole listing the Kevin Owens Show as the night’s main event on Smackdown. During Friday night’s show, Michael Cole referred to Kevin Owen’s segment with Steve Austin as the main event of the Saturday night of the PPV.
WWE
FanSided

WrestleMania attendance record: WWE’s record crowd for flagship event

WrestleMania 38 takes place on Saturday, Apr. 2 and Sunday, Apr. 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Here is the record for the largest attendance in the event’s history. WrestleMania 38 has arrived, and will take over the Dallas, Texas area. Nights One and Two of the massive wrestling event will take place inside the massive AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy