Cheer Up Idaho: Bad Times Always Run Their Course

COVID has been around for a few years now, and it continues to mess up the world as we all once knew it. While we have come a long way in the last year or so, and things are getting back to normal, it continues to spread and be a concern for many. Living in Idaho, it does not seem to affect us here, as it does in more populated areas, but most of us know someone that has been affected by it. The fear may have lessened in the last year, but there may be a new variant headed our way soon.

IDAHO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO