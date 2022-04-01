ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Are the Lakers out of the playoffs? Will they make it?

By Brandon Judd
deseret.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years ago, the Los Angeles Lakers were celebrating winning the franchise’s 17th NBA championship. Now, they may find themselves out of the playoff picture altogether, even as LeBron James and Anthony Davis try to return from injury to help in the playoff push. Will the Los Angeles...

www.deseret.com

