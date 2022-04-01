Punk rock art exhibit rocks MoCA Westport

The opening reception for “Punk is Coming” at MoCA Westport was as much of a culture clash as one could hope for. Well-heeled martini sippers in fancy suits and bow ties leaned in close to examine photographs of young men who scarred their chests with broken beer bottles on New York club stages nearly half a century ago.

Those who dressed in accepted punk styles for the opening were ogled and photographed by other attendees, just as they might have been in the bygone days celebrated on the gallery walls.

This writer, who embraced the movement as a high school student in mid-1970s Massachusetts and still abides by its guiding principles, donned his recent vintage special edition Sex Pistols Doc Martens boots, emblazoned with the words “Boredom” and “Nowhere,” for the occasion. The boots styled after the work of Jamie Reid, who designed most of the art for Sex Pistols record covers.

Reid’s work, including his groundbreaking “God Save the Queen” defacing of a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II is framed and hanging on the gallery walls. So is a photo of The Heartbreakers (the Johnny Thunders one ― Tom Petty has no place here) where the bands’ hearts appear to have been ripped out of their chests.

On its own terms, the exhibit is extraordinary. Iconic photographs by Roberta Bayley that are widely known for being used on album covers or posters were blown up to nearly life-size and encased in clear plexiglass frames hung from chains. Pictures of the best-known punk artists, from The Ramones to Johnny Rotten, hang alongside works by punk artists: paintings by New York Dolls singer David Johansen (known as Buster Poindexter in his post-punk years) and Psychedelic Furs leader Richard Butler (whose band played Ridgefield earlier this month). There’s a cartoony portrait of Joey Ramone drawn by his bandmate Dee Dee Ramone. One frequently recurring figure in the exhibit is the wizened Dead Boys vocalist Stiv Bators, an unlikely but compelling muse for multiple artists.

Modern artworks accustomed to being displayed in major museums and galleries, from the likes of Amy Arbus, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Duncan Hannah, fit in nicely with the punk art.

The show concentrates on the early years of punk, from pioneering bands like The New York Dolls and The Patti Smith Group, which existed before the movement had a name to some of punk’s most famous proponents, notably The Ramones, The Clash and The Sex Pistols.

The live fury of punk may have naturally been mooted by the art gallery environs, but there is plenty of visual excitement to be had here. The sound is turned down abysmally low. There are two separate video elements of “Punk is Coming”: a gigantic screen in the largest exhibition room plus a small side area where dozens of hours of punk videos are screened. Mannes says they have over 700 hours of rarely seen concert footage from 1970s punk chroniclers Pat Ivers and Emily Armstrong at their disposal, and the screenings change every day.

The exhibit also has special live events scheduled for April and May. Pioneering punk video jockey Merrill Aldighieri screens some of her work on April 7 at 6 p.m. Long-lived East Coast punk/pop band The Figgs perform April 16 at 7 p.m. Monte A. Melnick, The Ramones’ tour manager, who wrote one of the best books about the band, “On the Road with The Ramones,” speaks at 6 p.m. on April 21. Punk legend Richard Hell is scheduled there on April 28 at 6 p.m., and Ivers and Armstrong appear in person on May 5 at 6 p.m.

MoCA Westport executive director Ruth Mannes calls “Punk is Coming” an “amazing explosion of work, some of it never seen before. People are coming from all over — New York, London, Paris,” she said.

Mannes points out that a deliberate attempt was made to include female artists, especially among the photographers and filmmakers.

“We wanted to highlight women not only onstage but behind the scenes,” Mannes says. ”Pat Ivers and Emily Armstrong do this sort of work for a living, doing punk exhibits everywhere. They were blown away by this one.”

The idea for a punk art exhibit came from local artist and arts patron Marian Schwindeman, Mannes says. “She is a huge supporter of ours, and a close friend of Patti Smith.”

Schwindeman co-curated the show with Mannes, Bayley and MoCA Westport director of exhibitions Liz Leggett.

Mannes says MoCA Westport would love to send the “Punk is Coming” exhibit out on tour, but it would take a mammoth organizational effort. So the exhibit may be as fleeting, frantic and in-your-face as a punk club show — living fast, dying young and leaving indelible memories.

“Punk is Coming” is on view through June 5 at MoCA Westport, 19 Newtown Turnpike, Westport. Gallery hours are Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m., Thursday from noon to 7 p.m., Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free. mocawestport.org .

Christopher Arnott can be reached at carnott@courant.com .