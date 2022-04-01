Military round found in Bonneville County

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - At approximately 10:15 a.m. Friday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of an unknown military type round located on property near the Osgood Exit and North County Line Road.

Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire arrived and made the area safe while members of the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Joint Bomb Team responded to assess the item and contain it for disposal.

The area is now open, and the sheriff's office said there is no risk to the public.

As this is the time of year spring cleaning begins for outbuildings, yards and property, the Bonneville County Sheriffs Office would like the public to be mindful of old chemicals, explosives, military items or anything that could be a live ordinate or hazardous material.

Any time an item of this nature is located, the sheriff's office said it should not be moved or handled. Immediately clear the area and call 911 so the appropriate resources can respond and assess or safely dispose of the item before anyone is injured.

