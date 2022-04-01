ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Pregnant moose may be ill with brain worm, Connecticut biologist says

By Jesse Leavenworth, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 1 day ago

A moose that has become a public attraction in Winchester may be infected with a brain worm that clouds its senses, allowing people to get too close, a state wildlife biologist said Friday.

“She should not be as approachable as she is,” moose specialist Andrew LaBonte said. “You can get very close to her, which isn’t normal. It’s not safe for her.”

Police have warned people to keep away from the 700-pound female, which is likely pregnant. Motorists have been pulling over in the area where the moose has been feeding, increasing the danger both to people and the animal.

The moose likely is a Connecticut resident, among 100-150 moose in the state, LaBonte, a biologist with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said. Northern Connecticut is the southern end of the animals’ range in New England, but moose populations have been declining throughout the region, LaBonte said.

Numbers peaked in 2009, then leveled off and started to fall, due in part to warmer temperatures and the proliferation of winter ticks. Also, moose in Connecticut are particularly susceptible to a brain parasite, LaBonte said.

The Winchester moose appeared healthy when he saw it Wednesday, Labonte said, but her behavior is concerning. The infestation of brain worms is always fatal, but the malady is prolonged and this moose may be suffering only a mild case now, he said.

Moose can move very quickly and LaBonte warned people to keep their distance. Some people have approached the animal as close as 10-20 feet, he said.

“The moose might have a delayed reaction, and you’re now at close range. You’re now in extreme danger,” he said.

LaBonte says he tells people during presentations that he has benefited from brain surgery, but nothing can be done for parasite-infected moose. The pregnant cow likely will stay in the area until she bears her calf in May or June. It’s possible she could wean the calf successfully before succumbing if she has the parasite, he said.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

Moose are not pets: CPW says abandoned calf was being fed and petted in Colorado, crew relocates the wild animal

GRAND LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is once again sharing a simple message: Keep wildlife wild. The state agency is reporting wildlife managers were called to two separate moose sightings on Friday in Grand Lake. The town is northwest of Boulder between Estes Park and Granby. When the managers arrived in the area of the Grand Avenue Boardwalk, an area filled with businesses, they witnessed “concerning and dangerous” behavior from people in the area.
GRAND LAKE, CO
Live 95.9

This Childhood Creature is a Cheapskate in Massachusetts!

The Tooth Fairy isn’t keeping up with the times, at least here in Massachusetts. I remember the Tooth Fairy visiting me when I was younger. I’d put a tooth under my pillow, and the Tooth Fairy would give me somewhere between .25 cents and .50 cents. Not bad for the mid-80’s I guess. However, the Dental Care Alliance did a recent study on the Tooth Fairy, and for some reason the Tooth Fairy doesn’t like Massachusetts kids.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GreenwichTime

After pandemic surge, car thefts decline in Connecticut, expert says

Car thefts likely declined across Connecticut last year after experiencing a brief upturn early in the pandemic, according to new data presented to lawmakers on Thursday. Preliminary crime statistics from state and local police departments last year showed car thefts declining between 4 and 10 percent from the 7,773 incidents reported in 2020, which coincided with a nationwide increase in property crimes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winchester, CT
Pets & Animals
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Winchester, CT
Lifestyle
City
Winchester, CT
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
Hartford Courant

Connecticut state police recruits fired for cheating, commander says

Eight state police recruits were fired Tuesday after an investigation into cheating at the academy, police said. “This was a very unfortunate set of circumstances, and allegations such as these are not taken lightly,” said Colonel Stavros Mellekas, the state police commander. “From start to finish, we demand that our recruits maintain the integrity of the Connecticut state police.” The ...
HARTFORD, CT
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Surgery#Worms#Ticks
Centre Daily

7th grade girl dies in boating accident while vacationing with family, MA school says

A Massachusetts school is mourning the loss of a seventh grade student who died in a boating accident while on vacation with her family. Cassidy Murray, 13, was killed in the accident in Aruba on March 23, according to a letter from the Buckingham Browne & Nichols School in Cambridge that was sent to the school community and provided to McClatchy News.
ACCIDENTS
Bring Me The News

WCCO Radio's Jordana Green reveals her cancer has returned

WCCO-AM host Jordana Green had sad news to share with listeners on The Good Neighbor Tuesday: Her cancer has returned. Green had announced in December that after being diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in October 2020, she was officially in remission. But on Tuesday, Green shared a devastating...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
UPI News

Workers help abandoned, newborn goat after witnessing its birth

March 28 (UPI) -- A group of workers at an industrial estate located in Witham, England, rescued a newborn goat after they witnessed its birth. The workers spotted a stray adult goat walking around the Eastways Industrial Estate recently and were shocked to see the goat then suddenly give birth.
ANIMALS
FUN 107

These 11 Baby Names are Banned in Massachusetts

Massachusetts certainly has some strange laws and we've covered many of them in previous articles. You can check out 31 Strange Massachusetts laws by going here. In addition to some of the strange laws that are still on the books in Massachusetts, other laws do seem to make some sense including naming laws.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy