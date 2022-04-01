Pregnant moose may be ill with brain worm, Connecticut biologist says

A moose that has become a public attraction in Winchester may be infected with a brain worm that clouds its senses, allowing people to get too close, a state wildlife biologist said Friday.

“She should not be as approachable as she is,” moose specialist Andrew LaBonte said. “You can get very close to her, which isn’t normal. It’s not safe for her.”

Police have warned people to keep away from the 700-pound female, which is likely pregnant. Motorists have been pulling over in the area where the moose has been feeding, increasing the danger both to people and the animal.

The moose likely is a Connecticut resident, among 100-150 moose in the state, LaBonte, a biologist with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said. Northern Connecticut is the southern end of the animals’ range in New England, but moose populations have been declining throughout the region, LaBonte said.

Numbers peaked in 2009, then leveled off and started to fall, due in part to warmer temperatures and the proliferation of winter ticks. Also, moose in Connecticut are particularly susceptible to a brain parasite, LaBonte said.

The Winchester moose appeared healthy when he saw it Wednesday, Labonte said, but her behavior is concerning. The infestation of brain worms is always fatal, but the malady is prolonged and this moose may be suffering only a mild case now, he said.

Moose can move very quickly and LaBonte warned people to keep their distance. Some people have approached the animal as close as 10-20 feet, he said.

“The moose might have a delayed reaction, and you’re now at close range. You’re now in extreme danger,” he said.

LaBonte says he tells people during presentations that he has benefited from brain surgery, but nothing can be done for parasite-infected moose. The pregnant cow likely will stay in the area until she bears her calf in May or June. It’s possible she could wean the calf successfully before succumbing if she has the parasite, he said.

