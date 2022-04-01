ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

5 questions about COVID-19 funding that’s stuck in D.C.

By Jennifer Shutt
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hk7G2_0ewjc9AG00

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, March 26, 2022 (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source New Mexico)

WASHINGTON — Congress remains undecided over how exactly to provide billions more to fight the COVID-19 pandemic as a new variant spreads throughout states and public health officials caution the virus doesn’t show signs of fading away.

Negotiators were close to an agreement for about $10 billion in federal spending, but as of Friday, several lawmakers remained skeptical, the text of a bill was far from complete and details of the compromise were murky at best.

“We are getting close to a final agreement that would garner bipartisan support,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said from the floor on Thursday.

Democrats and Republicans had clinched a bipartisan deal in early March to add $15.6 billion for additional testing, treatment and vaccines to a much larger government funding bill.

But Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, had to pull that agreement after numerous lawmakers — including from her own party — expressed frustration that some of the new spending was paid for by clawing back previously approved COVID-19 money for state governments.

During the three weeks since, the Biden administration has raised multiple alarms about the public health fallout that will take place if lawmakers cannot quickly provide the full $22.5 billion it requested in early March.

As Congress debates COVID-19 funding, it’s Virginia’s uninsured who are most at risk

Here are five questions as Congress searches for a final, bipartisan deal:

Who are the negotiators?

Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney has taken the lead in talks with Democrats about how much the bill should spend and how Congress should pay for added public health needs.

Schumer, a New York Democrat, has been meeting regularly with Romney this week. Missouri GOP Sen. Roy Blunt, North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr, Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham and Washington state Democratic Sen. Patty Murray are also involved in the talks.

How soon will this get done?

Schumer said Thursday afternoon he wants to hold floor votes before the chamber leaves on April 8 for its two-week spring recess.

Republicans want time to see a final bill text as well as a detailed report from the Congressional Budget Office on potential costs before allowing the legislation to move forward. Whether that must happen in early April is up for debate among the GOP senators.

The top Republican on the Senate spending panel, Richard Shelby of Alabama, said this week he didn’t “feel any urgency” to advance a COVID-19 spending bill.

“Unless there’s a new variant that really takes off, things seem to be going in the right direction,” Shelby said.

How will it be paid for?

Republicans say they want the entire bill to be paid for with money Congress has already approved for the pandemic. That is a move that would avoid adding to the deficit, but that also slows and complicates negotiations.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said the bill needs to be “entirely paid for out of money that’s already in the pipeline by reprogramming it for whatever amount [Democrats] can justify to get the job done.”

The Biden administration says the funding is for an emergency and therefore doesn’t need to be offset by pulling back funding approved but not yet spent.

The White House is, however, leaving “the mechanism of finally coming to an agreement” to Congress, according to Kate Bedingfield, communications director.

What about vaccines in other countries?

The biggest dispute over the tentative $10 billion agreement is that it leaves out about $5 billion in funding meant to help vaccinate people around the world.

Pelosi said during a Thursday press conference that leaving out billions for global vaccine efforts was “shameful” and would likely mean Congress needs to negotiate another bill this summer.

“I think what the Republicans are doing is, either they don’t care or they don’t know. But it is wrong,” Pelosi said.

Schumer said later in the day that lawmakers were “working diligently to finalize language, scoring and a final agreement on what should be funded in the final covid package — both domestic and international.”

What if the money doesn’t get approved?

The timing of a final agreement as well as floor votes in the House and Senate will determine how much of an impact the stalled agreement will have on efforts to diagnose and treat COVID-19.

President Joe Biden said that the “consequences of inaction are severe, and they’ll only grow with time.”

The federal government has already had to cut the amount of monoclonal antibodies it is sending to state governments, and expects to run out of the current supply by the end of May.

Testing capacity won’t last much beyond June and preventive treatments for immunocompromised individuals will be exhausted this fall.

The vaccine supply is expected to begin running out in the fall without new funding.

In Virginia, state health officials said they were notified in March that a program that reimburses Virginia providers for offering testing and treatment to uninsured patients, administered by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, had run out of money , bringing those reimbursements to a sudden halt.

The post 5 questions about COVID-19 funding that’s stuck in D.C. appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Comments / 0

Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury

2K+

Followers

976

Posts

400K+

Views

Related
Virginia Mercury

Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin

The General Assembly failed at finding a path to starting recreational marijuana sales this year, but a law outlining stricter regulations for retailers selling what one lawmaker called “juiced-up” synthetic products made its way through the legislature last week with bipartisan support. The bill, which is now before Gov. Glenn Youngkin, explicitly bans sales of […] The post Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

U.S. House votes to decriminalize marijuana in federal law

The U.S. House passed legislation Friday to legalize marijuana nationally, but its future is much less clear in the Senate. The House voted 220-204 to approve the measure, which would fix the split between federal law and 19 states where recreational marijuana is legal. Three Republicans joined all but two Democrats in approving the measure. Matt Gaetz and […] The post U.S. House votes to decriminalize marijuana in federal law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginia Mercury

After years of failed attempts, Virginia is legalizing switchblades

Virginia’s last two governors vetoed efforts to soften the state’s longstanding ban on switchblades. But the easy-to-open knives will soon be legal after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a switchblade bill that passed the politically divided General Assembly with overwhelming support. Widely outlawed in the 1950s due to the perception they were the preferred weapon of […] The post After years of failed attempts, Virginia is legalizing switchblades appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
State
Utah State
Daily Mail

Justice Thomas slams cancel culture for not allowing people to make mistakes when they're young and calls out efforts to stack the Supreme Court because it will 'compromise' the institution

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he's concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution's credibility, he said at an event hosted by former Republican US Senator Orrin Hatch's foundation. Thomas, 73, the most senior justice on the nine-member court, said he often...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chris Coons
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Richard Shelby
CNET

Marijuana Legalization: Which States Is Weed Legal In?

Though marijuana is legal for medicinal purposes in 37 states -- and recreationally in 18 -- the use, possession or sale of cannabis is still prohibited by federal statute. That's created a significant disconnect that an increasing number of lawmakers are eager to reconcile: In a letter last month, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Senate finance committee chair Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Cory Booker invited their colleagues to help draft legislation that would end the federal ban and lift state-sanctioned dispensaries out of legal limbo.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Senate#Democrats#Republicans
BGR.com

Biden wants to bring back a major stimulus payment program – will it happen?

It was one of the biggest transfers of wealth from the federal government to millions of Americans, moving billions of dollars from the federal coffers to Americans’ bank accounts and mailboxes. And then — the expanded child tax credit just fizzled out. A member of President Biden’s own party in the US Senate said he didn’t think it was wise to keep the expansion going. And that was that.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

2K+
Followers
976
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. From the push to remove Confederate statues to big shifts in health care and energy policy, the Old Dominion is changing. The Mercury aims to bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. The news outlet, which also features original and guest commentary on a range of topics, is staffed full-time by five veteran Virginia newspaper journalists. The Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence and are a proud member of the Virginia Press Association.

 https://www.virginiamercury.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy