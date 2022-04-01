ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USMNT’s World Cup 2022 Group and Schedule Released

By Madison Williams
 1 day ago

The United States was placed in Group B, and will face England, Iran and the winner of Scotland/Wales/Ukraine’s playoff.

The 2022 World Cup draw took place on Friday , so the United States men’s national team’s schedule and group stage opponents are now official.

The United States were placed in Group B in the third slot. The other three teams in its group are England, Iran and either Scotland, Wales or Ukraine based on the outcome of their European playoff ahead of the World Cup. The USMNT will face the winner of that playoff in its opening game.

The highlight of the United States’s schedule is its second match against England, taking place the day after Thanksgiving.

The USMNT will need to place in the top two in Group B in order to advance to the round of 16. From there, it will compete to advance to the quarterfinals, semifinals and eventually the final match.

Here is the USMNT’s official schedule for the Round of 32:

Monday, Nov. 21: USMNT vs. Winner of Scotland/Wales/Ukraine playoff (2:00 p.m. EST, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

Friday, Nov. 25: USMNT vs. England (2:00 p.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)

Tuesday, Nov. 29: USMNT vs. Iran (2:00 p.m. EST, Al Thumama Stadium)

Here is the potential schedule for the United States if it advances to the round of 16 and beyond. All times are ET:

Saturday, Dec. 3

Round of 16, Match 49: Winner of Group A vs. Runner-up of Group B (10:00 a.m. EST, Khalifa International Stadium)

OR

Sunday, Dec. 4
Round of 16, Match 52: Winner of Group B vs. Runner-up of Group A (2:00 p.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)

Friday, Dec. 9
Quarterfinals, Match 57: Winner of Match 49 vs. Winner of Match 50 (2:00 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)

OR

Saturday, Dec. 10
Quarterfinals, Match 59: Winner of Match 51 vs. Winner of Match 52 (2:00 p.m. Al Bayt Stadium)

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Semifinals, Match 61: Winner of Match 57 vs. Winner of Match 58 (2:00 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)

OR

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Semifinals, Match 62: Winner of Match 59 vs. Winner of Match 60 (2:00 p.m. EST, Al Bayt  Stadium)

Saturday, Dec. 17

Third-place match, Match 63: Loser of Match 61 vs. Loser of Match 62 (10:00 a.m. EST, Khalifa International Stadium)

OR

Sunday, Dec. 18

World Cup final, Match 64: Winner of Match 61 vs. Match of 62 (10:00 a.m. EST, Lusail Stadium.

