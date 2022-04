Back in January 2021, Coca-Cola’s then-new general counsel wrote a letter to every law firm representing the company in the United States. Bradley Gayton considered the legal industry’s chronic diversity problem and crafted a proposal to use Coca-Cola’s power as a consumer to create change in the market. In addition to seeking Mansfield Rule certification and joining ABA Resolution 113, Gayton’s new policy would require firms to “commit that at least 30% of each of billed associate and partner time will be from diverse attorneys.” At least half of that figure would be from Black attorneys — a reasonable ask based on census data.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO