Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for April 1

By Sportico Staff
Sportico
Sportico
 1 day ago
Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry.

Purchases

IMG Purchases Tennis and Golf Events in Spain

Endeavor subsidiary IMG has completed its purchase of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament and the Acciona Open de España golf tournament from Super Slam Ltd and its affiliates. One of nine ATP Masters 1000 and four WTA 1000 Mandatory events, the Mutua Madrid Open joins IMG’s roster of leading tennis tournaments, including the Miami Open and several other ATP and WTA events. CEO and tournament director Gerard Tsobanian and his team will continue to oversee the day-to-day running of the Mutua Madrid Open as part of IMG’s global tennis events division. IMG’s golf events division will now support the European Tour’s Acciona Open de España. Founded in 1912, the tournament typically takes place in October at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid where it is broadcast to more than 120 countries.

Personnel

Big Ten Conference Appoints Legal Head and Promotes Two Others

The Big Ten Conference announced three executive leadership appointments. Anil Gollahalli was named chief legal officer and general counsel. Laura Anderson was elevated to chief financial officer, and unanimously appointed the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors treasurer, and Chad Hawley was promoted to senior vice president of policy and compliance. In his role with the conference, Gollahalli will oversee all legal, corporate governance, enterprise risk management, litigation, regulatory, corporate and legal NCAA matters, as well as outside counsel management. Anderson will oversee the financial management of the conference including budgeting and forecasting, financial reporting and compliance, analysis of capital projects, and future strategic planning for the financial health of the conference and its member institutions. Hawley is in his 20 th year at the Big Ten Conference. In his role, he assists member institutions on all issues related to conference and NCAA governance in addition to policy matters.

Major League Pickleball Touts New Owners, 2022 Draft and First Event

Major League Pickleball (MLP) has a new ownership slate that includes entrepreneur and media exec Gary Vaynerchuk . The MLP league is also expanding from eight teams to 12 and holding its 2022 draft at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on May 28. MLP’s first 2022 competition will be held at Dreamland in Texas, from June 3-5. In all, 48 pros, 24 women and 24 men, will compete to win the second-ever MLP competition, with the finals set to be televised on CBS Sports Network. The preceding rounds will be livestreamed on MLP digital channels.

Romola Ratnam Named to Impact and Inclusion Role at Endeavor

Endeavor, which owns UFC and the Professional Bull Riders, has appointed Romola Ratnam as senior vice president and head of impact and inclusion. Ratnam will oversee corporate social responsibility efforts. Prior to working for Endeavor, which she joined in 2017, Ratnam served as the director of corporate and sports partnership at UNICEF, and as co-executive director of the SEED Project, a sports and education nonprofit based in Senegal. She started her career at the NBA in global business development.

Women’s Sports Foundation Welcomes New Board of Trustees Members

The Women’s Sports Foundation welcomed Scout Bassett , U.S. Paralympian and world record holder in track and field, and Jill Nash , a seasoned public relations and corporate communications executive, to its board of trustees. Bassett, a WSF Athlete Ambassador and past Travel & Training Fund recipient, and Nash join a board known for its range of backgrounds. Members hail from professional sports teams and leagues, collegiate conferences, media entities and sports broadcasting, powerhouse brands and corporate industry, and academia. This group joins WSF in shared determination to advance girls and women in sports to reap the lifelong benefits that come with sport participation.

Partnerships

Verb Signs Video Tech Deal With the Phoenix Suns

Verb has entered into a multiyear partnership with the Phoenix Suns to provide interactive video-based sales enablement applications. The Suns will leverage Verb’s suite of sales products to drive ticket and merchandise sales and engage with Suns’ fans through interactive, shoppable digital content. The partnership with Phoenix is Verb’s first with an NBA team. The company’s software-as-a-service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages.

NIL Meets NFT in INFLCR, Campus Legends Partnership

NIL management company INFLCR and NFT marketplace Campus Legends have agreed on a multiyear deal to bring NFT education and monetization opportunities to thousands of INFLCR college athletes. The partnership gives Campus Legends insider access to INFLCR’s Global Exchange, a database of companies looking to connect with athletes. Through INFLCR’s technology, Campus Legends will leverage INFLCR’s partnerships with more than 4,000 collegiate teams, including teams Campus Legends are already working with directly. Campus Legends, co-founded by Tim Tebow , provides a simple way for current and former college athletes to monetize their NIL, creating custom artwork and team- and athlete-centric storefronts for NFTs that allow athletes to build and profit from their brands and fans to invest in and also profit from their favorite athletes’ success.

Evolve IP Named an Official Partner of the New York Rangers

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has entered a multiyear marketing partnership with Evolve IP, naming the international service provider of Work Anywhere solutions an official partner of the New York Rangers. Evolve IP will receive prominent exposure inside Madison Square Garden throughout all Rangers games, including virtual blue line signage during TV broadcasts, in-arena LED messaging and GardenVision features. Evolve IP will have the ability to create marketing assets around their workplace technologies with Rangers alumni and MSG Entertainment Executives. Additionally, through the partnership, MSG Sports & MSG Entertainment will utilize Evolve IP’s services for inter-office communication including their unified communications solution, Evolve Anywhere with Microsoft Teams.

St. John’s Links Up With Kevin Durant’s Media Biz

The St. John’s Department of Athletics announced a partnership with Boardroom to provide NIL resources to Red Storm athletes. Boardroom, a sports business media network founded by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman , offers sports, entertainment and culture news and insights, including reporting on NIL deals and development. As the newest partner of St. John’s Unlimited program—an all-encompassing educational, networking and leadership platform—Boardroom will serve as an exclusive editorial partner around select NIL announcements, help amplify storytelling and content development, and provide access and experiences with Boardroom executives.

Capital One Makes Deal With MLB and World Series

Capital One is Major League Baseball’s official bank and credit card partner, as well as the presenting sponsor of the World Series. This multiyear sponsorship agreement will bring Capital One cardholders access to one-of-a-kind opportunities and exclusive events and benefits. Additionally, through this sponsorship, Capital One is now an official partner of Minor League Baseball and Little League Baseball and Softball. Capital One rewards cardholders will be able to redeem their rewards for tickets to MLB games for all 30 teams through the recently announced Capital One Entertainment ticketing platform. Capital One is also excited to work in tandem with MLB to extend the Capital One Impact Initiative, a multiyear commitment to tackling the underlying issues that hamper progress for communities of color.

MLB and EL1 Partner to Provide Youth Baseball Instruction

Major League Baseball has partnered with EL1 to increase accessibility and engagement in youth baseball and softball, naming EL1 the youth baseball and softball training partner of MLB. As part of the deal, EL1 will expand access to high-quality instruction for players of all skill levels and socioeconomic backgrounds, which includes establishing/expanding training academies within MLB club markets, offering support for administrative and training regimens complementing existing coaching systems, and creating an ongoing source of funding for grassroots programs like RBI and Play Ball. EL1 currently runs nine training academies, including three Dodgers academies, and this partnership will allow the company to build on that model with other MLB teams, bringing them the resources and model to have a more consistent, branded presence in their respective regions.

Sportico

MSG Shuffles Executives on Sports and Entertainment Side

Click here to read the full article. Madison Square Garden Entertainment announced Friday morning, via an SEC filing, that Andrew Lustgarten was stepping down as its president, effective April 1. But Lustgarten will continue to serve as president and CEO of Madison Square Garden Sports, which owns the Knicks and Rangers. “Mr. Lustgarten will now focus all of his efforts on leading the growth and operations of MSG Sports,”  the filing said. Lustgarten will also continue to serve as a director of MSGE subsidiary TAO Group Holdings. He previously worked at the NBA, Cablevision Systems and Bear Stearns. The move is part...
Sportico

Adidas to Offer NIL Money to Every Athlete at Sponsored Schools

Click here to read the full article. Adidas says it will offer NIL money to anyone who plays at a DI college sponsored by the sportswear giant, the latest wide-ranging corporate deal aimed at utilizing new marketing rights to better compensate college athletes. The program could reach over 50,000 athletes at 109 different Division I schools, Adidas said in a statement. The German company’s college portfolio includes major programs like Miami, Kansas, NC State, Indiana and Louisville, all still alive in the men’s or women’s Sweet Sixteen, plus others like Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Washington. Eligible athletes will have the opportunity...
Sportico

Sporticast: Chelsea Bids, Arctos Buys, and NCAA Balls

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the latest in the Chelsea sale. Initial bids are due by the end of the week, and interest has come from billionaires on all six inhabited continents. The process is shrouded in uncertainty over how much say embattled owner Roman Abramovich has in the process and where the proceeds will go. That doesn’t seem to have dampened interest, with a list of prominent billionaires—among them Vivek Ranadive, Ken Griffin, Nick Candy,...
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
Person
Kevin Durant
Daily Mail

Kentucky swimmer who tied with Lia Thomas at NCAA champs slams officials for giving the trans UPenn swimmer a trophy on the day but offering to mail her one: Says 'the majority of females are not okay with the trajectory of women's sports'

A Kentucky swimmer who tied with transgender UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas for fifth place in an NCAA championship has hit out at officials for telling her she would be mailed another trophy after it was given to Thomas, says that 'most females are not okay with the trajectory of women's sports.'
Sportico

How New Data Models Have Upended Sports Marketing Seasonality

Click here to read the full article. Today’s guest columnist is Alex Beckman, founder and CEO of GameOn Technology. The manner in which sports teams engage with their fans is evolving rapidly. For decades, marketers worked to a fixed schedule built around traditional seasonality: the preseason buildup, then hyping big games, star signings and the playoffs. What’s more, this was all built around a small group of buyer personas; half a dozen imagined personalities meant to capture the psychology and complexities of hundreds of thousands of fans. However, with the adoption of new technology such as chat experiences, sports teams are increasingly able...
Sportico

Lucra Peer Sports Betting Raises $10 Million From Raptor, Marc Lasry

Click here to read the full article. Peer-to-peer betting app Lucra Sports is raising $10 million in a venture capital funding round led by James Pallotta’s Raptor Capital and including participation from sports-tech focused SeventySix Capital and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry. Lucra is a social networking-type sports betting app that allows friends to place bets with each other on individual athlete performance. For example, on Tuesday a Lucra user offered to wager $100 that Giannis Antetokounmpo would score more points in last night’s NBA slate than LeBron James. Lucra had a soft launch in September and is now available in 37...
Sportico

March Madness Daily: School Presidents Outearning Coaches Are the Real Cinderellas

Click here to read the full article. As Sportico has previously illustrated, Saint Peter’s University, this year’s Sweet 16 Cinderella, achieved one of the biggest financial upsets in modern NCAA men’s basketball history when it defeated Kentucky in the first round.   Now, the tiny New Jersey Catholic school of 2,600 undergraduates enters Thursday’s third round of March Madness as another budgetary outlier: an institution whose president makes more money than its basketball coach. According to the private university’s most recently disclosed tax filings, from FY20, president Eugene Cornacchia earned just over $416,000, while basketball coach Shaheen Holloway took home just less...
Sportico

NFL Changes Blockchain Rules as Teams Expand Crypto and NFT Deals

Click here to read the full article. NFL teams will be able to sign sponsorship deals with crypto exchanges this year, but don’t expect the Green Bay Packers to host games at FTX Field anytime soon. The league sent a memo to its clubs Tuesday, outlining changes to its blockchain partnerships policies and making clear its intentions to continue a methodical warming to the evolving category. “The League has identified certain blockchain-related businesses that we believe may be engaged for League and club promotional relationships without undertaking excessive regulatory or brand risk,” three league execs wrote in the memo, “provided that...
Sportico

Chelsea Sale Down to Four Groups, All Led by U.S. Team Owners

Click here to read the full article. The Chelsea sale is down is down to four groups, all led by Americans sports team owners. Groups led by Todd Boehly (Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Lakers), Tom Ricketts (Chicago Cubs), Steve Pagliuca (Boston Celtics) and Josh Harris/David Blitzer (Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils) have emerged as the four finalists, according to someone familiar with the process. The person was granted anonymity because the details are private. Representatives for both the team and the Raine Group, which is running the sale, declined to comment. More than 15 individuals and billionaires submitted offers for the team...
Sportico

MLB’s Youngest Manager Marmol Launches Sports Education App

Click here to read the full article. St. Louis Cardinals first-year manager Oliver Marmol learned from the best. The youngest current leader of an MLB team said he’s gotten to his position by getting to ask questions of players, coaches and Hall of Famers in the organization since being drafted by St. Louis in 2007. Now, he wants to give more students of the game that opportunity. Marmol co-founded Versus (VS) with his wife, Amber, to offer interactive, educational content and mentorship to aspiring athletes. The service will start with baseball and softball instruction, with plans to expand to soccer and...
Sportico

Russia Extends WNBA Star Britney Griner’s Incarceration for Two Months

Click here to read the full article. WNBA star Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia on drug smuggling charges will be extended until at least May 19, a Russian court announced on Thursday. Griner, 31, was arrested on Feb. 17 at Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow. The Phoenix Mercury center and two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist is accused of partaking in a large-scale transportation of drugs. Griner, who plays for the Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason, is accused of attempting to transport hashish oil in vape cartridges. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. CNN, quoting a...
Sportico

Temple Sport Executives Build a Transformative Team of Two

Click here to read the full article. Graduates of Temple University’s Executive Master of Science in Sport Business (EMSSB) often do know where their next partnership or great idea might come from. The program at the School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management (STHM) offers mid-career sport professionals exceptional leadership and management skills—and also an alumni network of top executives from across the industry. Two pros are using this network as they build their careers in new and unexpected directions. Erica Vanstone ’19 came to STHM in the midst of rising through the ranks of a rapidly growing sport at the...
Sportico

Penguins Sale Highlights Role of Arbitration in Ownership Disputes

Click here to read the full article. The pending sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins to Fenway Sports Group is at issue in two ownership-level lawsuits that are running into a familiar obstacle: the power of a league commissioner to compel intra-team disputes into arbitration. Last Friday, Pennsylvania federal Judge Marilyn Horan stayed a lawsuit brought by Wildfire Productions, a motion picture and tape distribution company that owns a minority stake in the Penguins. Wildfire maintains that FSG, which last November reached a deal to buy the Penguins from Team Lemieux (a partnership led by Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle), aided and...
Sportico

Ex-Agent’s NBA Player A.I. Tech Set to Expand to Soccer, Betting

Click here to read the full article. Looking to make it as an NBA agent, Joshua Ebrahim would spend three to four days building reports around each client heading into free agency. “It was tedious, it was time-consuming, and it wasn’t really aligned with how the teams valued these players,” said Ebrahim, on a phone call. “So many decisions happen during free agency, and after typically 48 hours, all the money is gone.” The experience—and a degree in computer technology—led him to decide artificial intelligence could lead to a better way. He left Rosenhaus Sports Representation in July 2019 and began...
Sportico

Pandemic Recovery Money Finds Way to Benefit Superdome, Endeavor Holdings

Click here to read the full article. The Louisiana Superdome, sponsored by sports betting behemoth Caesars, is holding the biggest event on the U.S. spring sports calendar this week, the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four. But the Big Dance isn’t alone in boosting the New Orleans venue’s revenue. The stadium is getting $27 million in pandemic aid, too. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced renovations to the Superdome in August 2019, shortly after tossing a football with New Orleans Saints icon Drew Brees. The $450 million work on the home of the NFL’s Saints would “create a tremendous atmosphere for the...
Sportico

Pro Sports ETF Will Be Shut Down by Roundhill Investments

Click here to read the full article. Roundhill Investments is shuttering its Pro Sports, Media and Apparel ETF (NYSE: MVP) just over a year after its launch, because the stock fund failed to gain traction among investors. The company announced the sports fund will be liquidated April 8, along with another ETF focused on streaming services. “Effectively the funds in both cases failed to gather meaningful assets under management and at current levels are loss-making to the firm,” said Roundhill co-founder Will Hershey in a phone call. “That combined with current market conditions led us to decide to close them, in...
Sportico

Change in Live Event Strategy May Help WWE Outpace Record Expectations

Click here to read the full article. WrestleMania 38 takes place this weekend in Dallas. The event represents the end of the WWE booking calendar, just as the Super Bowl marks the end of the NFL season, making it an opportune time to take stock of the business (see: Roger Goodell’s annual state of the league address). Back in February, the company issued updated guidance indicating it expects to post “record revenue and an adjusted OIBDA range of $360–$375 million [in 2022], which would [also] be an all-time record.” (OIBDA stands for operating income before depreciation and amortization, and is the...
Sportico

Wilson’s New Basketball Gets Dunked On as NCAA Tournament Opens

Click here to read the full article. Colorado State is going home sooner than expected after an upset opening round loss to Michigan, but Wilson Sporting Goods arguably suffered the worst loss of any team this week. The popular sports manufacturer was poised to showcase its new game ball, the NCAA Evo NXT, on the biggest stage—with millions of potential customers tuning in. But the product has instead received widespread criticism from players, coaches and, of course, Twitter, where none other than Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban joined the chorus by posting that the balls looked like “$5.99 specials from Walmart.” While...
