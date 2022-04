Spring break is about over for Geary USD 475 schools, with students going back to class on Monday. The District has announced via social media that masking will be optional for children in Fort Riley schools. Staff that are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask. Adults and staff that are unvaccinated are still required to wear a mask, in accordance with Fort Riley's policies.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO