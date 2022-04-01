ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ship Bottom, NJ

NJ Rallies to Help 94-year-old WWII Vet Who Lost Everything in Fire

By Bill Doyle
This is a sad story that will hopefully have a happy ending. Paul Roberts, a 94-year-old resident of Ship Bottom, lost all his possessions in a fire in March, and now, the community is looking to help him out. They’ve started a GoFundMe campaign to help him get back...

ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

