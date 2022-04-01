ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

BTS exhibit to open in Las Vegas April 5-17

By Caitlin Lilly
Fox5 KVVU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those who can’t get enough of K-POP superstars BTS have another opportunity to enjoy as the group comes to Las Vegas for a series of shows. “BTS Behind the Stage: Permission to Dance” will run from April 5-17 at...

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

The Best Restaurants for Brunch in Las Vegas

We've been on a mission to "get back to brunch" for two years now, and it looks like it's finally happening. As you check out all the cool things to do in Las Vegas this spring, add a good brunch to your list—or maybe 20, as we've conveniently included below. And if you can turn your meal into a romantic date, even better. Some of our favorite restaurants are going above and beyond for brunch, whether it's with ingredient sourcing, culinary creativity, or simply a good deal that maximizes plenty of bang for the buck. So raise your mimosa and toast to the good times at one of the best brunches in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Cowabunga Canyon to open in southwest Las Vegas; hiring 1K jobs for both parks

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wet ‘n’ Wild water park in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Friday announced on Friday that it will now be named Cowabunga Canyon. Now, with two water parks in the Las Vegas Valley, the company will offer one season pass valid for both parks. According to a news release, the new Cowabunga Vegas Pass entitles passholders to unlimited entry into both parks throughout the 2022 season, free parking, 15% off food, drinks and treats (excluding alcoholic drinks), and the convenience of a cashless pay wristband for in-park use.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBoardingGroup

Man wins huge jackpot at Las Vegas Airport

In a fortunate turn of events, a California resident hit a huge jackpot at the Las Vegas Airport while playing the popular Wheel of Fortune slot machine. Find out how much he won here!. A Van Nuys, California resident hit the jackpot of a lifetime when he won $328,655 dollars...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Dance#Hybe
TheStreet

Tesla's Musk Makes a Big Move on the Las Vegas Strip

Elon Musk and Las Vegas fit in the way that oddities like Carrot Top and Tape Face have made the city their home. Things that seem odd elsewhere fit easily in Las Vegas. Musk, despite being one of the richest men in the world (sometimes the richest), stands out in most places -- but not in a city full of showgirls, Naked Cowboys, and whatever Wayne Newton is.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adding a Cannabis-Friendly Hotel

Las Vegas, really the whole state of Nevada, has been an odd place for cannabis operators. The state has legalized recreational marijuana, but it has never legalized consumption lounges. That's not a problem for locals, who can consume their cannabis at home, but it has created a difficult situation for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

New developments in Las Vegas ‘grow up’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas has a familiar look, mostly single-family homes and single-story businesses.But at city hall, there’s a new effort to help the city expand by changing our skyline. Brian Knudsen, a Las Vegas city councilman says, “our community is growing faster than we can really keep up.” “For so long, Las Vegas […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Hawaiian woman hits $1.3M jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lucky player from Hawai’i hit a more than $1.3 million jackpot at Boyd Gaming’s California Hotel and Casino Monday. Michelle M. was playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at around 11:30 a.m. when she made a $5 bet and won a progressive jackpot totaling $1,316,725. The Wheel of Fortune […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
knpr

Boy, 14, runs successful chili food truck in Las Vegas Valley

La’rell Wysinger started a food business in his grandmother’s driveway when he was 12. In the last two years, during the pandemic, the high school freshman’s driveway snacks have grown into a popular chili cupcake trailer. He’s a translator, a big brother and a teen entrepreneur. Wysinger,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Blue Bell Ice Cream returns to Las Vegas Valley stores

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After leaving the market for several years, fans of Blue Bell Ice Cream in Las Vegas can again satisfy their craving for the sweet treat. According to the company, starting Monday, March 28, stores in the Las Vegas Valley will get their first shipment of Blue Bell Ice Cream.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Miranda Lambert launches Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fresh off her Entertainer of the Year win by the Academy of Country Music Awards, Miranda Lambert is launching a Las Vegas residency this fall. “Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” will open Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 for 24 shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The show is run by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

‘World’s largest bounce house’ coming to Las Vegas Valley park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Big Bounce America is bringing the “world’s largest bounce house” to Las Vegas in April. According to a news release, Big Bounce America’s event features four massive inflatable attractions: a 16,000-square-foot “World’s Largest Bounce House,” the newly added “Sport Slam” with a customized sports arena, a 900+ foot-long obstacle course named “The Giant,” and a unique, space-themed wonderland called “airSPACE.”
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

