Chicago Cubs top pitching prospect Caleb Kilian to start the season in Triple-A with Iowa Cubs

By Tommy Birch, Des Moines Register
 1 day ago
The Chicago Cubs' top pitching prospect is ready to make the jump to Triple-A.

Right-handed pitcher Caleb Kilian, ranked the fourth-best prospect in the system according to MLB Pipeline, will begin the season in Triple-A with Iowa, according to Jared Banner, the Cubs' vice president of player development.

"I think anyone who saw him pitch in the (Arizona Fall League) championship game knows why we're really excited about him as a prospect," Banner said. "He is extremely physical on the mound, he has great arm strength, can change speeds, can locate and do all the things we really look for in a starting pitcher. So, we're excited to see him out there."

Kilian, a 24-year-old eighth-round draft pick by the San Francisco Giants in 2019, was one of the big acquisitions for the Cubs as part of the Kris Bryant trade. The former Texas Tech star has pitched in parts of just two seasons in the minor leagues but has already shown dominating stuff.

In just 26 career games, Kilian has compiled a 2.09 ERA and 0.83 WHIP while striking out 129 hitters in 116.1 innings. His breakout moment came last fall when Kilian struck out eight and tossed six perfect innings in the prestigious Arizona Fall League's championship game. It is part of the reason why he's now the top pitching prospect in the entire organization.

Kilian starting the season in Triple-A puts him one short step away from the big leagues for the first time in his career. He pitched at three different levels last season and has never pitched above Double-A. But Kilian gets his shot this season and joins an Iowa roster that will include outfielder Brennen Davis, the top-ranked prospect in the organization.

Iowa opens the season on April 5 at Buffalo. The Cubs come home to Principal Park for the first time on April 12.

Tommy Birch, the Register's sports enterprise and features reporter, has been working at the newspaper since 2008. He's the 2018 and 2020 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at tbirch@dmreg.com or 515-284-8468. Follow him on Twitter @TommyBirch.

