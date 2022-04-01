ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria County, IL

Peoria County coroner reviewing 2007 death of murder suspect’s child

By WCBU
wcbu.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePeoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Friday he is reopening a 2007 death investigation of a child whose mother now faces murder charges in a separate case. Stephanie Jones’ son, Nigel Keith Ragon, was just shy of 3 months old at the time of his death. The boy’s father found the...

www.wcbu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Murder-for-hire teenage suspects in Tazewell County Court

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The defense for a trio of Mackinaw teenagers accused of carrying out a murder-for-hire plot in October will have three months to review discovery, a judge in Tazewell County Court ruled on Monday. Prosecutors allege Sage Raeuber, 19, Nathaniel Maloney, 18, and Andre Street, 17,...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Peoria County, IL
City
Washburn, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Coroner#Illinois State Police#Sids#Wcbu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Middletown Press

January inmate death was Bridgeport murder suspect, officials say

Eugene Brown, charged by Bridgeport police with murder in the death of Stamford resident Anthony McKinstry in 2019, died in January, according to the chief medical examiner’s office. Following his death, officials said that the murder charge and a criminal possession of a firearm charge stemming from the 2019...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy