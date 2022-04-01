ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

Suspected arrested in connection to Hollister double-murder investigation

By Ana Torrea
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=085xyU_0ewjZpk800

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police confirmed a 28-year-old San Jose man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of two people on March 26.

Alfredo Zendejas was arrested and has been booked on multiple murder and attempted murder charges into the San Benito County Jail.

Zendejas is believed to have shot and killed 23-year-old Jaime Jesus Gomez and 21-year-old Daniel Eli Gonzalez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qN0s1_0ewjZpk800
Alfredo Zendejas (28) is accused of shooting and killing two people in Hollister on March 26. In the same incident, three other people were shot but are expected to recover. (Hollister Police Dept. photo)

Police said three other people were shot, but are expected to recover from their injuries.

According to police, their preliminary investigation found this was a case of mistaken identity and the suspect believed he was targeting another individual he believed was at the home on the 300 block of Rustic Street.

Police said the victims were a part of a large group of family members who returned to that home after a large gathering and were preparing to go to another when the shooting started.

10 to 15 people were at the home as the incident unfolded as well.

"They were hard workers, football players," said Alejandro Gomez, who was the father of Jaime. "They were at the wrong place at the wrong time. To lose them like this is tragic. They were so young and had a whole life ahead of them."

Police are calling the shooting "gang-related" as it pertains to the suspect's actions. They said there's a belief, based on evidence, that the suspect was once a member of a gang.

"Regardless of if this is gang related, these are someone's children, brother or nephews. So it makes me angry," said San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor.

The suspect was tracked down with the help of surveillance footage in the downtown area of Hollister.

Police said for now they believe he is the only suspect, but the investigation is ongoing.

This includes whether an automatic weapon was used at the time of the shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY

Hollister police are holding a press conference related to their investigation into the double-murder of two people last Saturday.

KION will carry this press conference live at noon.

According to Hollister Police, this incident is being investigated as possibly gang-related.

The family tells KION neither victim was affiliated with a gang.

A vigil is planned to remember the two victims who died in the shooting. Police identified the victims as 23-year-old Jaime Jesus Gomez and 21-year-old Daniel Eli Gonzalez.

Three other people were also injured in the shooting. KION is working to find out the conditions of the other individuals.

KION's Ana Torrea will have more at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the vigil scheduled for tonight.

The post Suspected arrested in connection to Hollister double-murder investigation appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 1

Related
WLBT

Double murder suspect, out on bond, murdered while heading to court

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A crime watchdog raises concerns about the snowball effect of crime, after Wednesday’s murder of a man who was out on bond, in spite of two second-degree murder charges pending against him. Hollis Carter was killed in Gentilly, after his arrest for the murders of an Edna Karr High School student and his sister last March.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KRON4 News

Police releasing more on San Jose taqueria shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose police will release more details on the shooting between officers and a person on Sunday morning inside a restaurant. They did release images from body cameras that show the man standing at the door with a gun by his side. They also show images of the man getting into […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
Hollister, CA
County
San Benito County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Benito County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
Hollister, CA
Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC News

Missing California college student found dead in flipped Tesla

A missing California college student was found dead in a flipped-over Tesla alongside Interstate 5 in Fresno County over the weekend, ending a days-long search. Christopher Liang, a 21-year-old senior at the University of San Francisco, was last heard from on Feb. 28 after he rented a white 2020 Tesla Model 3 to drive from San Francisco to Irvine, NBC Bay Area reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Hollister Police Dept
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police arrest man found with pink meth, fentanyl, cocaine and a firearm

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said they arrested a man who was found with fentanyl, pink meth, cocaine and a firearm. Lorenzo Villafuerte, 29, had been investigated for the last few weeks by the Violence Suppression Task Force. Villafuerte has had several felony convictions for selling meth and fentanyl in the past in Salinas. Sunday, The post Salinas Police arrest man found with pink meth, fentanyl, cocaine and a firearm appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC10

Two Modesto women dead after 3-car collision near Oakdale

OAKDALE, Calif. — Two people are dead following a crash near Oakdale on Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol - Central Division, a 56-year-old woman driving a Honda slammed into a Chevrolet and the two cars hit and overturned a Volkswagen. The crash happened when the Honda driver...
OAKDALE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two people from Salinas dead after crash in San Benito County

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- California Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a three-car crash on Highway 156 east of Flint Road on Saturday night. At around 10:45 p.m. a 1995 Honda Accord was going westbound on Highway 156 east of Flint Road and a 2020 Nissan Moreno was going eastbound on the same road The post Two people from Salinas dead after crash in San Benito County appeared first on KION546.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Stockton shooting, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed and another person was injured in an early morning shooting in Stockton, authorities said. It happened at 1:06 a.m. in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, the Stockton Police Department said. A 31-year-old man was found by officers and was taken to...
STOCKTON, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy