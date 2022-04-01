Suspected arrested in connection to Hollister double-murder investigation

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police confirmed a 28-year-old San Jose man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of two people on March 26.

Alfredo Zendejas was arrested and has been booked on multiple murder and attempted murder charges into the San Benito County Jail.

Zendejas is believed to have shot and killed 23-year-old Jaime Jesus Gomez and 21-year-old Daniel Eli Gonzalez.

Alfredo Zendejas (28) is accused of shooting and killing two people in Hollister on March 26. In the same incident, three other people were shot but are expected to recover. (Hollister Police Dept. photo)

Police said three other people were shot, but are expected to recover from their injuries.

According to police, their preliminary investigation found this was a case of mistaken identity and the suspect believed he was targeting another individual he believed was at the home on the 300 block of Rustic Street.

Police said the victims were a part of a large group of family members who returned to that home after a large gathering and were preparing to go to another when the shooting started.

10 to 15 people were at the home as the incident unfolded as well.

"They were hard workers, football players," said Alejandro Gomez, who was the father of Jaime. "They were at the wrong place at the wrong time. To lose them like this is tragic. They were so young and had a whole life ahead of them."

Police are calling the shooting "gang-related" as it pertains to the suspect's actions. They said there's a belief, based on evidence, that the suspect was once a member of a gang.

"Regardless of if this is gang related, these are someone's children, brother or nephews. So it makes me angry," said San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor.

The suspect was tracked down with the help of surveillance footage in the downtown area of Hollister.

Police said for now they believe he is the only suspect, but the investigation is ongoing.

This includes whether an automatic weapon was used at the time of the shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY

Hollister police are holding a press conference related to their investigation into the double-murder of two people last Saturday.

KION will carry this press conference live at noon.

According to Hollister Police, this incident is being investigated as possibly gang-related.

The family tells KION neither victim was affiliated with a gang.

A vigil is planned to remember the two victims who died in the shooting. Police identified the victims as 23-year-old Jaime Jesus Gomez and 21-year-old Daniel Eli Gonzalez.

Three other people were also injured in the shooting. KION is working to find out the conditions of the other individuals.

KION's Ana Torrea will have more at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the vigil scheduled for tonight.

The post Suspected arrested in connection to Hollister double-murder investigation appeared first on KION546 .