ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

The Narcotics Enforcement Task Force (NET FORCE), led by State Attorney Amira Fox, arrested 27 people accused drug traffickers and associates in Southwest Florida.

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vegkD_0ewjZOLr00

The Narcotics Enforcement Task Force (NET FORCE), led by State Attorney Amira Fox, arrested 27 people accused drug traffickers and associates in Southwest Florida.

The Lee County Sheriff, Hendry County, Collier Sheriff, Charlotte Sheriff, Glades Sheriff, Homeland Security, DEA, FMPD, and CCPD are involved among others in this coordinated effort.

NET Force began in the city of Fort Myers with Chief Diggs in 2019.

Friday's press conference was held at the Lee County Port Authority Training and Conference Center at RSW Airport.

WATCH:

NET FORCE drug arrests

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX

14K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow FOX 4 WFTX and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

20 charged following drug task force operation in the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced that an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation resulted in the charging and arrest of 20 defendants for various offenses, including drug trafficking and firearms offenses. 18 of 20 of those defendants were from the Cape Fear area.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
Daily Mail

Florida bridgetender, 43, who raised a drawbridge before 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle could reach the other side is charged with manslaughter

A Florida bridgetender has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly raising a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to Florida before a 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle reached the other side. West Palm Beach police arrested Artissua Lafay Paulk 43, at her home on Thursday in connection to the death of Carol...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conference Center#Port Authority#State#Charlotte Sheriff#Glades Sheriff#Homeland Security#Dea#Fmpd#Ccpd#Net Force
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida teacher beaten and hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student, police say

A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," officials said Monday. The unidentified instructor was found by first responders “sitting on the ground against the wall" and "appearing to be in a faint state" at Pines Lakes Elementary School, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to a heavily redacted Pembroke Pines Police Department incident report.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Warns About New Drug Called Isotonitazene

State Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians of a new, deadly synthetic opioid found in Florida called Isotonitazene—commonly referred to as ISO. According to reports, ISO is approximately 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl—an already incredibly dangerous opioid. Similar to fentanyl, this new synthetic opioid is being mixed with other drugs and appearing in the illicit drug market—possibly in powder or pill form. Often, users have no idea that a lethal synthetic opioid is mixed into a drug until it is too late. Moody asked people to never take an illicit drug because just one pill can kill.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
CBS New York

Notorious mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida

A notorious New York mobster who killed three people and attempted to kill two others has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Dominic Taddeo, a hit man from a Rochester-area crime family, escaped on March 28, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.Taddeo, 64, had been imprisoned at a medium-security lockup in Florida before being transferred to a residential halfway house, also in Florida, in February.He failed to return from an authorized medical appointment and "was placed on escape status" on Monday, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said.Taddeo...
ROCHESTER, NY
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy