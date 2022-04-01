The Narcotics Enforcement Task Force (NET FORCE), led by State Attorney Amira Fox, arrested 27 people accused drug traffickers and associates in Southwest Florida.

The Lee County Sheriff, Hendry County, Collier Sheriff, Charlotte Sheriff, Glades Sheriff, Homeland Security, DEA, FMPD, and CCPD are involved among others in this coordinated effort.

NET Force began in the city of Fort Myers with Chief Diggs in 2019.

Friday's press conference was held at the Lee County Port Authority Training and Conference Center at RSW Airport.

WATCH:

NET FORCE drug arrests