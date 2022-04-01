ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Investigating Friday Morning Shooting in Rainier Valley

By Public Affairs
 1 day ago
Police are investigating after a 46-year-old man was shot in the leg early Friday morning following an argument in a Rainier Valley parking garage.

The victim called 911 around 4:45 am Friday to report that he had been shot in the leg in the 4200 block of South Othello Street. Officers arrived, found the man, and immediately began providing medical aid. Seattle Fire Department medics transported the man to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

A witness at the scene told officers the victim and suspect had been in an argument when the victim punched the suspect in the face. The suspect then pulled out a handgun, shot the victim in the leg, and fled on foot.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

#Shooting#Police#Harborview Medical Center#911#Seattle Fire Department
