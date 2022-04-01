ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Katy Perry’s Ultra-Private Beverly Hills Estate Hits the Market for $19.5 Million

By Emma Reynolds
Robb Report
Robb Report
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g0SzF_0ewjYya200

Click here to read the full article.

Singer Katy Perry might still be a California girl after relocating to Montecito in October 2020, but she’s saying goodbye to her beloved Beverly Hills. The pop star recently listed her exquisite residence in the celebrity-filled guarded enclave of Hidden Valley Road for $19.5 million, almost a year after selling the home’s guest house for a separate $7.5 million. She now lives full-time in her native Santa Barbara with her partner, Orlando Bloom, and their daughter, Daisy.

Perry purchased the Beverly Hills estate in 2017 for $18 million, property records show. Neighbors include other A-listers such as Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lawrence, Penelope Cruz and Adele, who are most likely drawn to the prestigious community for its high levels of security.

The property spans just over an acre and is filled with lush gardens, including a quarter-mile tree-lined driveway behind a massive gate. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom house sprawls over 5,427 square feet. Similar to Perry’s personal style, the home is bright, colorful and contemporary, with impeccable design elements at every turn. It’s been done up in a modern Hollywood Regency style with plenty of natural light streaming in through the large windows in nearly every room.

It’s hard to believe Perry would ever part with the home as it has an incredibly spacious primary bedroom that comes with a fireplace, additional seating area and double doors that open onto a private garden terrace. Other amenities include a media room on the lower level; a massive gym with a sky light, which is outfitted with the latest equipment; a sauna and a cold plunge; and private hiking trails around the estate that have direct access to the trails at Franklin Canyon.

The backyard is an idyllic sanctuary, with a spa and an infinity-edge pool that appears to spill out onto the hillside. The multi-level deck around the pool features a manicured lawn with stone steps and mature trees shading the entirety of the expansive greenspace. Tall trees, as well as a fence, also help ensure the utmost privacy. Like something out of a fairytale, there is also a sun-drenched stone staircase that guides you to the front of the property. The home is listed by Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland.

Check out more images of the property below:

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Cindy Crawford’s Former Malibu Beach Home Hits the Market for $99.5 Million

Click here to read the full article. Fans of indoor-outdoor living, get your wallets ready. Cindy Crawford’s former beachside abode in California just listed, and it’s a dream for lovers of both nature and design. With an asking price of $99.5 million, the listing is currently one of LA’s most expensive places on the market. The two-story home sits on three acres of land above the El Sol Beach in Malibu, and offers up to 7,450 square feet of living space to roam. Its Mediterranean-style exterior gives way to four beds and five full baths, an expansive wraparound deck with a...
MALIBU, CA
Robb Report

Watch: An Exclusive Tour Inside Bel-Air’s $126 Million ‘the One’ Megamansion

Click here to read the full article. At long last, “the One” is opening its doors to a new owner. The 105,000-square-foot Bel Air megamansion, which took well over 10 years to build, has come across its share of logistical and legal problems over the years, but was finally sold at auction on March 3. While the original auction asking price was $295 million—itself a reduction from the $340 million listing price in 2021, and the $500 million price tag before that—the home ended up selling for $126 million. The new owner will actually shell out $141 million, which is the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

This Insane 555-Foot Gigayacht Concept Has a Retractable Deck That Opens to a Giant Sunken Pool Oasis

Click here to read the full article. Lazzarini is a font of superyacht concepts—and yet, it still manages to keep things fresh. The disruptive design studio, which has envisioned everything from a swan-shaped megayacht to a flying superyacht powered by blimps, has just unveiled an epic new gigayacht with a layout quite unlike anything currently on the water. Christened Sovrano, or “sovereign” in Italian, the vessel measures an imposing 555 feet and is the king of the seas when it comes to size. In fact, Lazzarini claims Sovrano is the widest yacht in the world. The vessel is equipped with a platform...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montecito, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Real Estate
Beverly Hills, CA
Business
State
California State
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Local
California Entertainment
City
Santa Barbara, CA
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne And Kathy Hilton Reportedly Feuding Over Allegations That Kathy Used A Slur

More drama is leaking out of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Season 12 has wrapped, but it’s been dogged with rumor after rumor about explosive fights and feuds. Interestingly enough, a lot of the gossip (emphasis on gossip) has revolved around “friend of” Kathy Hilton. Kathy, who spent her first season charming fans with her […] The post Erika Jayne And Kathy Hilton Reportedly Feuding Over Allegations That Kathy Used A Slur appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orlando Bloom
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Penelope Cruz
Person
Adele
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
E! News

Here’s What Katie Maloney Is Seeking in Divorce From Tom Schwartz

Watch: Katie Maloney Still Living With Tom Schwartz Amid Divorce. News of Katie Maloney's divorce from Tom Schwartz continues to pump out. The Vanderpump Rules star filed for divorce from her co-star Tom on March 22, submitting a divorce petition to the Los Angeles Superior Court. In the petition obtained by E! News, Katie noted their state of separation as Feb. 12 and requested no spousal support for either party.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

Bing Crosby's California Estate Just Sold for an Incredible Sum

Someone just spent an exorbitant amount of money on a home that once belonged to Bing Crosby, where he hosted parties that often included stars like Marilyn Monroe and former president John F. Kennedy. Thanks to the sale, we can now peek inside the home and take a virtual tour.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Ultra Private
Page Six

Demi Moore is secretly dating acclaimed chef Daniel Humm

Amid the news of Bruce Willis’ devastating health diagnosis, his former wife Demi Moore is quietly dating famed Eleven Madison Park restaurateur Daniel Humm. The actress and rock-star Swiss chef Humm have been dating for a number of months, we are exclusively told. A source told Page Six, “They are really hot and heavy at the moment. Daniel works long, hard hours at his restaurant Eleven Madison Park, but they still often take time to have Demi join him for romantic dinners there.” Moore, 59, and Humm, 46, were just spotted together at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month attending the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping foyer inside $27million NY townhouse will give you chills

What a way to welcome guests! Kelly Ripa lives in the most beautiful $27million New York townhouse and even the entrance hall is sensational. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has given fans a look at the impressive foyer of her NY pad in several Instagram posts - including a fabulous sneak peek during her 50th birthday celebrations in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

The Ex-CEO of Levi Strauss Just Listed His Northern California Horse Ranch for $25 Million

Click here to read the full article. All you’ll need to bring to this ranch is your trusty pair of Levi’s. Former Levi Strauss & Co. CEO Bob Haas, the great-great-grandnephew of the company’s founder, Levi Strauss, recently listed his 4,000-acre ranch for $25 million.  Known as Willow Creek Ranch, the property is located in McCloud, California, 230 miles north of Sacramento and next to Mount Shasta. The property includes 3,000 acres of forested land, a creek that trickles three miles through the grounds and a private, five-acre lake that can accommodate water sports and boating. The emphasis is on pristine nature...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Robb Report

A 700-Year-Old Sarcophagus Was Just Discovered Beneath the Notre-Dame Cathedral

Click here to read the full article. Several ancient tombs, including a 14th-century lead sarcophagus, have been found beneath the floor of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, offering new insights into the history of Paris’s famed landmark. The discoveries were made during excavation works inside the church in anticipation of the reconstruction of the church’s spire, which collapsed during the 2019 blaze. A team of archaeologists was present to ensure the historic structure was not damaged during the survey. “The floor of the transept crossing has revealed remains of remarkable scientific quality,” Roselyne Bachelot, France’s Culture Minister, said in a statement. The French culture...
RELIGION
Robb Report

Robb Report

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy