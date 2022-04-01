Kim's Kids Foundation hosts bookbag, supply giveaway Saturday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents are giving away free food today in Gainesville. Volunteers will be at the Vinyard Church in the middle of Lincoln Estates. All you have to do is drive up and pop your trunk. They will be out distributing food at 11 a.m. Copyright 2022 WCJB....
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – With high gas prices, and increased costs of everyday items, the Community Resource Center, Charleston Hispanic Association and Bundles of Joy are teaming up to provide Lowcountry residents with free food, clothing and other amenities. Local organizations are striving to make a massive impact in their community. “We know the citizens […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For years, one local family has been honoring their late son, Garrett Sands, by giving back to the community. That tradition continued on March 12 with a dress giveaway. For three years, the Garrett Sands Kindness Project has been giving out prom dresses to...
SALISBURY, Md. – The 5th annual Rob’s Run for Kids charity race was held on Saturday outside of Evo Brewery. Kids ages 2 to 10 were able to run different distances, all in memory of Rob Schultheis. The entry fee served as a donation to the Live Life Like Rob Foundation.
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A chilly but beautiful spring morning welcomed about 20,000 racers to the 45th annual Cooper River Bridge Run on Saturday morning. The race was held about six months ago — after being canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the annual springtime race was postponed in 2021 to late […]
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Volunteer Fire Company of Halfway is raising money for a $500 gas giveaway. The company started the raffle when the pandemic first hit, which was not great timing. Now, they’re back at it, hoping both the fire company and community will benefit. “The gas card came around because the gas […]
PORTLAND (WGME) – Scarborough lacrosse star Darby Stolz signed her national letter of intent to play at Division II University of Charleston Thursday. Stolz got a chance to see the campus and is very excited to be taking her game to the next level. “It's just such a relief,...
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — In the spring of 2020, Memory Carouthers had 4,000 new and gently worn prom dresses to give away as part of Memory’s Magical Dresses and Formal Wear. “We did the giveaway three weekends in a row, and right after the last one in early March, COVID hit,” Carouthers said. “One group in West Point got to use their dresses for prom, but I don’t think anybody else did because of COVID.”
Augusta, Ga WJBF) They’re coming to watch April golf in Augusta, but it’s not men at the Masters, it’s the Augusta National Women’s amateur and some long time Masters goers are getting their first look. “The women are good golfers, they are fantastic, but this is a new event, when I was coming along unheard […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Friends of Children’s Hospital hosted their annual Doo Dah car giveaway on Friday, March 25. Patty Peck Honda donated a new Honda CRV for the raffle. All proceeds are donated to the state’s only Children’s Hospital. “I try to do it every year, I feel like if I don’t win […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. — In just two days, a new champion will be crowned at the fifth Club Car Championship at The Landings Club. The tournament is the only Korn Ferry Tour event in the state of Georgia. You can catch interviews and highlights with Amy Zimmer and the WJCL...
EVANS, Ga. — The Augusta National Women's Amateur teed off Wednesday at the Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia. A star-studded field will navigate their way around that course for the first two rounds and after a Friday practice round at the Augusta National Golf Club for all of the competitors, the top 30 players on the leaderboard will play the final round on Saturday at the home of the Masters.
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF)– Despite weather delays, the second day of play at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur took place Thursday, showcasing some of the best amateur golfers in the game. Rain delays couldn’t dampen the spirit of a golfer from just up the road. Jensen Castle is a...
Comments / 0