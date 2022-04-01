Kim's Kids Foundation hosts bookbag, supply giveaway Saturday

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — In the spring of 2020, Memory Carouthers had 4,000 new and gently worn prom dresses to give away as part of Memory’s Magical Dresses and Formal Wear. “We did the giveaway three weekends in a row, and right after the last one in early March, COVID hit,” Carouthers said. “One group in West Point got to use their dresses for prom, but I don’t think anybody else did because of COVID.”

TUPELO, MS ・ 8 DAYS AGO