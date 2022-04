It is hard to believe that the first three months of 2022 are coming to a close. Today I want to focus on things that are happening in the Cottonwood District. Recently our Cottonwood Team met with more than twenty of our Program Development Committee members who help guide our work. At our dinner meeting we asked the question “What makes you STOP and consider attending an event/program?” Answers varied but the common theme was that programs should cover relevant topics that help improve a persons’ life in some way. The challenge in our ever-changing world is when to schedule educational events and whether the event will be held in person or available on-line. While we could not solve all the issues in our 2-hour meeting, we all came away with some great ideas of things to consider. In the months ahead look for our team of agents to try some innovative approaches.

