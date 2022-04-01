ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addressing drug use should be our No. 1 priority now

By Robert Hamre, Bremerton
 1 day ago
We keep dumping millions of dollars into the homeless issue, and somebody is making a lot of money but the problem is not improving. When are we going to address one of the biggest issues involved with homelessness. Drugs!

We should be enforcing the laws that apply to drugs! It is illegal to posses, use or sell. There is a lot of criminal activity, that impacts everyone, tied to drug use. These are the people who do not want to get off the streets and live in places available to them because the rules do not allow drug use. So if arrested, they should be required to be put in rehabilitation to get the medical help they need.

No, we should not be giving them safe places to use illegal drugs. I say this again. There is a lot of crime tied to drug use and sales. It affects all of us.

Robert Hamre, Bremerton

