Katy ISD is holding a general election May 7 for board of trustees positions 1 and 2. Early voting for this election will begin April 25 and end May 3. The board of trustees is Katy ISD’s policy-making body and operates according to state and federal laws, the rules and regulations established by the State Board of Education, the Texas Education Agency and the will of the people as expressed in district elections, according to the school district’s website.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 DAYS AGO