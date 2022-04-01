This is "Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King" the Netflix documentary that portrays the life and mysterious death of a crypto scammer

First it was Invented Anna , then Tinder Scammer, and now Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King , Netflix's latest documentary based on the life of a scammer. Now it's about Gerald Cotten , creator of a cryptocurrency trading market called QuadrigaCX in Canada.

The entrepreneur knew how to identify a growing market and his company had more than 115,000 active clients. Together with his partner, Michael Patryn , he created the company in 2013, when hardly anyone was talking about cryptocurrencies and they were the first to create a cryptocurrency-supported ATM network in their country. When the value of bitcoin increased in 2017, the partners ended up consolidating QuadrigaCX as an exchange or foreign exchange market. In 2018 the first complaints began to be heard: due to the fluctuation in the exchange rate of digital currencies, many clients tried to withdraw their investment, but could not do so. The police launched a series of investigations, but before they could reach a conclusion, Gerald Cotten died in India on December 9, 2018 due to Crohn's disease, a chronic intestinal condition that affects the digestive tract.

With the businessman dead, more clients raised their voices to denounce that they could not access their investment. The company Ernest and Young published an investigation revealing that the company's wallets were empty and that $120 million in cryptocurrency owned by more than 110,000 customers had disappeared. Further investigation showed that Cotten's partner Michael Patry was actually an alias for Omar Dhanani , who had previously been charged with fraud in the United States.

Investigations showed that Cotten created several fake accounts to siphon off client funds. The problem is that the passwords to access these accounts were taken to the grave, leaving a fortune in limbo.

That's the official story, but the Luke Sewell -directed documentary explores a number of fascinating conspiracy theories. Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King is a film that explores the mysterious side of cryptocurrencies and the internet.

You can watch the trailer here.