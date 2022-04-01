ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

APIDA Celebration Prep Event

We will be using the room to decorate posters...

Killeen Daily Herald

Pawz on the Plaza event to celebrate National Puppy Day Saturday

The city of Temple will celebrate puppies during the Pawz on the Plaza event Saturday. The event, held in celebration of National Puppy Day, will be from noon to 4 p.m. at Santa Fe Plaza, 301 Santa Fe Way (West Avenue A) in downtown Temple. Event activities will include on-site...
TEMPLE, TX
News4Jax.com

A fun event to celebrate Women’s History Month

Every March, Women’s History Month provides an opportunity to honor the pioneering women and girls who have paved the way for progress and innovation for generations to come. With that, we’re thrilled to invite you to our Women Making History Brunch and to give young women the opportunity to network with local business leaders!
ORANGE PARK, FL
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City-born event returns to Seaside to celebrate 10 years

Oregon Ghost Conference runs March 25-27; Commissioner Rocky Smith to lead tours March 18-26.The Pacific Northwest's largest paranormal convention, which launched in Oregon City in 2012, is celebrating its 10th anniversary from March 25-27 in Seaside. Oregon City residents involved with the Oregon Ghost Conference include Commissioner Rocky Smith, Ghoul Gallery owner Tom Geil, Victorian mourning expert Marge Harding, spiritualist psychic medium William Becker and OC Parks & Recreation programmer Holly Swogger, who co-manages the box office in Seaside with Smith's mother, Angela Smith. Making it to a decade has come with plenty of challenges. Originally scheduled for 2020, the...
SEASIDE, OR
KBTX.com

Celebrate local youth, businesses with upcoming BCS Chamber of Commerce events

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The BCS Chamber of Commerce has much to celebrate this month, including two popular annual events. Everyone is invited to the Crawfish Boil on Friday, March 18, 6-8:30 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo Complex. Tickets are $75 per person, and they included unlimited crawfish, sides, and beverages. Tickets can be bought at the door with cash, card or check. Proceeds go to buying FFA-raised livestock at auction to support local youth’s budding interest in agribusiness.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Cape Gazette

Worcester Prep students celebrate Twin Twosday

With five numeral 2s in the date Feb. 22, aka 2-22-22, Worcester Preparatory Middle and Upper School students in grades 6 to 12 celebrated the date by dressing up as twins with friends or an actual twin. At lunch students played games such as Two Trivia and twin dice games....
hunker.com

We Prepped This Outdoor Tablescape for Sunny Springtime Celebrations

Is it just us, or does winter always seem to drag on ​forever​? If you can relate, then you're probably just as ready as we are to get outdoors and celebrate emerging from hibernation once daylight starts to stretch longer in the evening. To help you prep for...
New Haven Independent

'Celebrate Shelton' Announces Upcoming Events

SHELTON — Celebrate Shelton has announced its schedule of events for 2022, which includes the first time Food Trucks on the River has taken place since the pandemic. Eager to get back to a full roster of in-person events, Celebrate Shelton creators Nicole Heriot-Mikula, Michael Skrtic, and Jimmy Tickey said, ​“We are excited to get back to providing high quality concerts, community gatherings, and seasonal events that improve arts engagement for the Shelton community.”
SHELTON, CT
KATU.com

Latest Purses for Spring & Summer

Lifestyle & Fashion Expert Rayne Parvis showed Kara the latest trend in warm weather purses. Click here for more information about Rayne.
WLOX

Moss Point hosts annual Deborah Washington Memorial Soap Box Derby

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Helmets, ramps and race cars filled the streets in Moss Point Saturday. Folks came out for the annual Deborah Washington Memorial Soap Box Derby to challenge creativity and competition. Kayla Broome came to the event to watch her daughter Lilly Jane compete since the event...
MOSS POINT, MS
WTOL 11

Fort Meigs now open; after-dark lantern tour set for April 22

With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, organizers expect bigger crowds over the coming months. "We do hope for a splendid summer out here. We were partially closed for 2020, and we had some reduced visitation numbers for 2021," Manager of Historic Programming John H.C. Thompson said. "We have high hopes for this season and we’ve got a lot of new programs going on. So, there are new things for people to see and hopefully that brings out some crowds as well."
Fox 59

Be Our Guest at Mikie’s Pub

Be our guest on the south side at Mikie’s Pub. Mikie’s Pub is the spot if you’re like your night out with a die of giant Jenga, live music, and of course, great food. You can get a $50 gift card for only $25. Follow the link while supplies last.
